Police parade 13 kidnappers terrorising Abuja/Kaduna highway

— 21st September 2017

From: Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force headquarters, on Thursday, paraded 13, suspected kidnappers said to be perpetrating their ills along the Abuja/Kadunahighway.

They were arrested at their hideouts and camps in villages located between Jere-Kaduna and Jere-Abuja axis along the highway, where some of their victims were rescued.

Those arrested are Umar Mohammed Babuga, 27, said to be leader of one of the gangs, Umaru Kiri, 26,  Abdullahi Tambaya, 25, Abdulkarim Musa, 27, Isah Musa, 30, Sani Musa 27, Nura Usman, 37,  Bashiru Yusuf, 25,  Abdulrahman Abdul, 20,   Abdullahi Bali, 40,  Abdulrahman Hassan Nagoma,  Usman Babuga, 25, and Yeti Muhammad 32.

Items recovered from the suspects included 2 AK47 Rifles, 16, Locally made Guns, Locally made Ak47 with Ammunitions, Cutlasses, sticks, Charms among others.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Rijana, Divisional police headquarters located along the highway, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects who had been on the wanted list of the Operation Absolute Sanity, launched by the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, had confessed to the offense and admitted to the various roles they played in the crime.

He also said that some of the victims rescued from the kidnappers have identified the suspects as being responsible for their kidnap and recovered some of their personal items like mobile phones, laptops, jewelries and other valuable stolen from them while in their custody.

The FPRO, who said Investigation had intensified to arrest the other suspected members of the gang now at large, maintained that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were completed.

Moshood, who said operation to wipe out kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorizing motorists and other road users on the Abuja/Kaduna highways was still ongoing, said the IGP, has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and state Commissioners of Police,  to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities, and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel.

They have also been directed to put in place Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to curb crimes and criminality nationwide and make sure that detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminals.

Moshood, while noting that the ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained, commended the cooperation and support from members of the communities, towns and villages along Abuja – Kaduna highway, who he said assisted the police with prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed in their localities.

He assured that the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country remains unwavering.

Police parade 13 kidnappers terrorising Abuja/Kaduna highway

— 21st September 2017

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

