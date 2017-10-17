Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The courtesy call by the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, was almost marred by a clash between a top police officer and an official of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the emir’s palace.

It was gathered that a fierce fight broke out between an Assistant

Commissioner of Police ACP (names withheld) with the Bauchi State

command and an official of the DSS attached to wife of the Governor of

Nasarawa State, Hajia Hajiya Mairo Al-makura.

Daily Sun learnt that the ugly fight took place inside the the Emir’s palace when the Emir was already seated and receiving his guests.

The governors’ wives, who were at the palace on a courtesy call on

the monarch, were from Kogi, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, Nassarawa,

Niger, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kebbi states.

The governors’ wives were led on the visit to the traditional ruler by the newly elected Chairperson of the NGWF and wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed in company with nine northern governors’ wives.

Hajia Abubakar, who was elected at the Yankari Games Reserves and

Resort, on Monday, during the forum’s meeting, took over the rein of leadership of the NGWF from wife of the Zamfara State Governor Asma’u Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the fight started when the

DSS operative allegedly demanded that the vehicle of the Bauchi State Governor’s wife be parked properly away from where Al-makura’s wife’s vehicle was already parked.

The police officer, who was in his uniform, was reported to have been infuriated by the command coming from the plain-clothed security official and allegedly shouted on the DSS man. The DSS official was said to have been provoked with the outburst of the police officer and, in turn, rained abuse on the policeman.

“The AC (police officer) didn’t take kindly to the insult and gave the DSS man a dirty slap. The DSS man retaliated and they started fighting each other,” the witness said.

According to the witness, some policemen believed to be the AC subordinates joined the scuffle, beating the DSS man almost to a pulp.

A senior police officer was reported to have immediately taken away the pistol belonging to the police officer in order to prevent any accidental gunshot.

“The fight was getting out of hand and there was confusion every,2 said the witnessed.“

Luckily, men of the NSCDC on ground, intervened and separated the fighting policeman and the DSS before causing further breakdown of law and order.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer

(PPRO), DSP Kamal Mohammed Datti, did not succeed several calls made to his mobile phone were not returned while he also did not reply to a text sent to his phone number.

Hadiza Abubakar told the monarch that the north was left behind in

education, health and other economic activities and called for support

from traditional rulers and the government to continue their quota to

address the backwardness of the region.

She lamented that drug abuse was ravaging youth of the region saying

that spouses of governors on their own have initiated programmes aimed

at tackling the menace of drug abuse.

The NGWF Chairperson then appealed to traditional institutions to

support the forum in their efforts to assist women and children.

She said: “We discussed yesterday (Monday October 16) on the way

forward particular for the girl child education among other issues of

women, children, youth and how to support our husbands to achieve

their mandate to the people”

In his response, Dr Rilwanu Adamu appreciated the wives of the

governor for their supportive role in uniting northern Nigeria.