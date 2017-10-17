The Sun News
17th October 2017 - Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker
17th October 2017 - Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin
17th October 2017 - Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps
17th October 2017 - Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo
17th October 2017 - Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace
17th October 2017 - Third time’s a charm: British Royals third child due in April
17th October 2017 - Ebonyi private school owners allege extortion, harassment by govt. officials
17th October 2017 - Senate backs FG for rich Nigerians to pay more tax
17th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Govs demand release of 50% balance by November
17th October 2017 - Akwa Ibom govt. rubbishes allegations of thwarting NDDC projects
Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace

— 17th October 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
The courtesy call by the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, was almost marred by a clash between a top police officer and an official of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the emir’s palace.
It was gathered that a fierce fight broke out between an Assistant
Commissioner of Police ACP (names withheld) with the Bauchi State
command and an official of the DSS attached to wife of the Governor of
Nasarawa State, Hajia Hajiya Mairo Al-makura.
Daily Sun learnt that the ugly fight took place inside the the Emir’s palace when the Emir was already seated and receiving his guests.
The governors’ wives, who were at the palace on a courtesy call on
the monarch, were from Kogi, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, Nassarawa,
Niger, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kebbi states.
The governors’ wives were led on the visit to the traditional ruler by the newly elected Chairperson of the NGWF and wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed in company with nine northern governors’ wives.
Hajia Abubakar, who was elected at the Yankari Games Reserves and
Resort, on Monday, during the forum’s meeting, took over the rein of leadership of the NGWF from wife of the Zamfara State Governor Asma’u Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.
An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the fight started when the
DSS operative allegedly demanded that the vehicle of the Bauchi State Governor’s wife be parked properly away from where Al-makura’s wife’s vehicle was already parked.
The police officer, who was in his uniform, was reported to have been infuriated by the command coming from the plain-clothed security official and allegedly shouted on the DSS man. The DSS official was said to have been provoked with the outburst of the police officer and, in turn, rained abuse on the policeman.
“The AC (police officer) didn’t take kindly to the insult and gave the DSS man a dirty slap. The DSS man retaliated and they started fighting each other,” the witness said.
According to the witness, some policemen believed to be the AC subordinates joined the scuffle, beating the DSS man almost to a pulp.
A senior police officer was reported to have immediately taken away the pistol belonging to the police officer in order to prevent any accidental gunshot.
“The fight was getting out of hand and there was confusion every,2 said the witnessed.“
Luckily, men of the NSCDC on ground, intervened and separated the fighting policeman and the DSS before causing further breakdown of law and order.
Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer
(PPRO), DSP Kamal Mohammed Datti, did not succeed several calls made to his mobile phone were not returned while he also did not reply to a text sent to his phone number.
Hadiza Abubakar told the monarch that the north was left behind in
education, health and other economic activities and called for support
from traditional rulers and the government to continue their quota to
address the backwardness of the region.
She lamented that drug abuse was ravaging youth of the region saying
that spouses of governors on their own have initiated programmes aimed
at tackling the menace of drug abuse.
The NGWF Chairperson then appealed to traditional institutions to
support the forum in their efforts to assist women and children.
She said: “We discussed yesterday (Monday October 16) on the way
forward particular for the girl child education among other issues of
women, children, youth and how to support our husbands to achieve
their mandate to the people”
In his response, Dr Rilwanu Adamu appreciated the wives of the
governor for their supportive role in uniting northern Nigeria.

  1. eb 17th October 2017 at 4:52 pm
    what a disgraceful show of shame. this is madness of the highest order. a senior police office fighting in the public. i am sure they will charge him with public assault and disgrace to nigerian uniform.. i don;t blame them, i blame the present poverty level we are seeing in the country. if na agboro fight in this way, they will drag them to police station and throw them to their cell, now senior officer is fighting they will do as if not offence committed in the public. may God forgive the police officers.

Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker

— 17th October 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and two others standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to produce him in court and explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts or forfeit the N100 million bail bond and face jail…

  • Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin

    — 17th October 2017

    ‘I’ll continue to fight Yoruba cause’ From:Tope Adeboboye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has explained why National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Abiodun Adams was chosen as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. The Aare Ona Kakanfo is the generalissimo of Yorubaland. Adams succeeds late business mogul and…

  • Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps

    — 17th October 2017

        *FCT N222.3B budget passed for second reading From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the House of Representatives, with three months to the end of the financial year. Buhari in the letter written on October 9 explained…

  • Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo

    — 17th October 2017

    Says, “Only a dog goes back to his vomit’ From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said, for the umpteenth time, that he would never return to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no matter the pressure. Obasanjo, who also declared that he was done with partisan politics, pointed out that…

  • Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace

    — 17th October 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The courtesy call by the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) on the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, was almost marred by a clash between a top police officer and an official of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the emir’s palace. It was gathered that a…

