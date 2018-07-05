Police officer allegedly murder female corp member in Abuja

A Female Corp member, Linda Angela Igwetu was allegedly shot dead by a Police officer identified as Benjamin Peters in Abuja.

According to reports, Linda would have passed out today but her life was cut short by a trigger-happy police officer.

Apparently, Linda was out with her friends last night to celebrate her passing out and left for home early this morning. On her way home, a police officer shot at the car she was in and she was hit.

Linda was instantly rushed to Garki hospital but they declined to treat her until they see a police report, despite police officers being present. Linda finally bled to death.

She served at Outsource Global Company in Mabushi.