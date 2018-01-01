Police nab notorious kidnap kingpin, gang in Delta

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State police command has recorded a major breakthrough its ongoing war against violent crimes by arresting the members of a notorious kidnap gang that had terrorized residents of Warri and its environs and had been on its wanted list for sometime now.

The gang led by one Anthony Ogbalor, popularly known as ‘Dracula’, who had been on the wanted list of the police in the state were said to be the brain behind series of high profile kidnap and robbery operations especially within the Warri axis and neighbouring communities.

It was learnt that the arrest of the gang members was made possible through the effort of men and officers of B Division police station, Okumagba Avenue in Warri South Local Government Area, while handling a kidnap case reported at the station about two weeks ago.

Investigations carried out revealed that this was not the first time that the gang leader ‘Dracula’, would be arrested by the police and released based on the interference of some politicians who uses him an his gang to perpetrate their evil political agenda.

It was revealed that some politicians who are desperate to engage the services of the gang leader and his team in the forthcoming local government elections and 2019 general elections had been pressuring the police to have them released on bail.

Sources hinted that on several occasions the notorious gang leader had gone around boosting before policeman not to bother arresting him as it would only amount to an effort in futility since he was very much connected with political bigwigs who would spare no effort in securing his release.

It was learnt that the gang members met their waterloo on Thursday 28, December, 2017 after a member of the gang was trailed at about 7:30pm in a snatched Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ, navy blue color driving toward Enerhen road in Warri area.

According to police sources “On getting to a particular spot, detectives swooped on them and on approaching to a point near Enerhen Village, the occupants who suspected they were being trailed, opened fire on the police which was repelled”.

“In the process, they jumped out of the car and ran away with bullet wounds. The vehicle was recovered and on being searched, two cut to size locally made guns and 4 live cartridges and a car key with remote was recovered.

The source further disclosed that, “Based on intelligence, one Kesiena Henry of Isoko town was later arrested with a grey coloured Honda Accord with reg. no. GBJ 419 FQ which was snatched at Ozoro recently.

The suspect confessed to be a member of the gang that kidnapped one Mrs. Egodo and her two children at Kosini junction.

He also piloted the gang that killed the former Area Commander Ughelli as well as the gang that snatched a black Prado Jeep at Ovwian Aladja belonging to Chief Ayiri Emami.

The source further hinted that the suspect confessed to belonging to the gang that killed SUPOL German, who was SARS Coordinator in Ughelli late in 2017.

Kesiena Henry exposed all the activities of other suspects which led to the arrest of one Luckyson Egavers, Akpomeda Williams, Egbe Break and the gangs’ kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor alias Dracula.

He also confessed to have collected the sum of M1million as his own share of the N3.2million ransom taken from victim’s family.

State Commissioner for Police, Mr Zanna Ibrahim in a statement made available on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the suspects for offence of conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery.

According to him, “one Pastor Frank Otomi 55yrs of Efffurun, Mrs. Mofe Otomi, 42yrs both of Effurun and Mrs. Regina Ani, 38yrs, were victims of the recent escapees of the suspects whose names were given as Henry Okejere Kessena ‘m’, 30yrs of No. 234 Warri-Sapele Road, Warri, Anthony Ogbalor, A.K.A “Dracular” ‘m’, 57yrs of No. 1 Omodigbo Str., Otoide Community, Isoko North LGA, Delta State, Kosin Henry Aka “Capoun”, 36yrs of No. 134 Eboh-Iyede Community, Isoko North LGA, Delta State, as well as Kenneth Onome ‘m’, 34yrs of Stadium Road,Ughelli”

He said that the suspects on 23/6/2017, at about 1930hrs, had blocked their victims who were driving in a Hyundai Jeep with Reg. No. LSD 344 ER along DSC Round-About, Warri, and whisked away to an unknown destination with the said Jeep.

However, on 23/12/2017, while acting on available intelligence, a team of Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP. Aniete Eyoh arrested one Henry Okejere Kesena ‘m’, a notorious kidnapper who has been on the watch list of this Command.

“His arrest and confession led to the arrest of the other suspects who equally confessed to the crime and their involvement in several kidnap incidents, including the murder of the late Police Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP. Usman Ndanbobo”, the Commissioner of Police said.

He however said that further investigation is ongoing on the matter.