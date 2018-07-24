Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An internet fraudster, who had been posing as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, using a fake Facebook account was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Anambra State Police Command alongside 26 other suspects arrested in different parts of the state for armed robbery and cultism related crimes.

Also displayed were cache of arms and ammunition which the police disclosed belonged to a local arms manufacturer and other criminal suspects arrested following intelligence reports.

Addressing reporters at the Command Headquarters Amawbia, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, flanked by other senior officers and the PPRO, Muhammed Haruna, said the breakthrough in crime fighting in the state was as a result of the command’s continued efforts to further stem the tide of crimes and criminality to its barest minimum through proactive steps which included but not limited to visibility policing, criminal mapping, intelligence led policing, constant Raids of Black spots and criminal hideouts in accordance with the recent directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris.

Giving a breakdown of the remarkable results, CP Umar disclosed that following rising cases of internet fraudsters, operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad tracked and arrested one Okwudili John, male, aged 30 years of Delta State.

He disclosed that the suspect belonged to internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” who fraudulently obtain money under false pretense from innocent victims and was also involved in using fake Facebook account and impersonating prominent persons including that of His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano in order to defraud his victims.

The police boss also disclosed that on the July 20, at about 11:00hrs, following intelligence report, the Command operatives attached to special anti-robbery squad (FSARS) arrested one Ojiakor Chike , male aged 25yrs of Umuezeawara in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. He said findings indicated that the suspect is a notorious cultist and a robbery gang member operating along Uli/Ihiala axis while discreet investigation led to the arrest of his accomplices namely,

Izuchukwu Ikueze, male, aged 25, Nwabueze Ikwueze, 27, Chukwudi Obi, 30, Tochukwu Obi and Cheta Obi all males and members of Aiye and Vickings Confraternity.

Also arrested was one Obi Benjamin, male aged 72yrs of Umuoma Uli, a local Arm manufacturer and in whose possession the following arms were recovered -One Berretta Pump Action Gun with No a 302-CAL 12, Eighty Four (84) Assorted Single/Double Barrel Guns, Ten live cartridges and other working tools used in servicing guns.

“In a related development, the Command special Anti-Robbery Squad equally arrested a Six man robbery syndicate as follows, Uzochukwu Chukeuewuzue male aged, 20, Chukwujekwu Ogbuchi male aged, 20, Nnalue Eke male aged 25, and Kosiso Ozor male, aged 18, suspects conspired on July 11, at about 12 00 noon and robbed one Blessing Nwannli ‘f’ along Umumli Ihitte, Azia in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State among others.”

He further disclosed that on the July 22, at about 1600hrs, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Obosi in conjunction with Vigilante Group arrested one Emmanuel Chokodili, male of Umuota Village Obosi .

He said the suspect was arrested with a fabricated gun and one expanded cartridge while preliminary search into his shuttle bus led to the recovery of another sharp cutlass which he could not give account of.

The CP said all the cases are under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution even as he emphasised that the aforementioned successes were made possible through cooperation borne out of implicit confidence from well meaning members of the public and sheer patriotism to engender a safe and secure environment for all residents in the state.

The Police Command further made a clarion call on the good people of Anambra State including parents and all residents in the State to cooperate with the Police to make the State safe and secure.