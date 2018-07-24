– The Sun News
24th July 2018 - Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra
24th July 2018 - Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf caught taking bribe
24th July 2018 - 2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda
24th July 2018 - Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki
24th July 2018 - Barcelona agree €41m Malcom move after hijacking Roma deal
24th July 2018 - Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process
24th July 2018 - Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC
24th July 2018 - Osun pensioners begin three-day protest
24th July 2018 - Nigeria Air: FG not paying $300m for 5% stake – Sirika
24th July 2018 - Breaking: 36 APC Reps dump party for ADC, PDP
ANAMBRA

Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

— 24th July 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha An internet fraudster, who had been posing as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, using a fake Facebook account was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Anambra State Police Command alongside 26 other suspects arrested in different parts of the state for armed robbery and cultism related crimes. Also displayed were cache of…

  • Salisu Yusuf

    Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf caught taking bribe

    — 24th July 2018

    Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf taught taking bribe Video Credit – BBC

  • YORUBA

    2019: Yoruba forum insists on restructuring agenda

    — 24th July 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Yoruba Self-determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF) has decried the poor quality of governance and the attendant poverty in the country since the advent of the present democratic dispensation. At a press conference held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, the group lamented the failure of leadership to address the basic fundamental needs of…

  • Bukola Saraki

    Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki

    — 24th July 2018

    NAN President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, said invitation by the Police to him in connection with investigation into Offa robbery was an afterthought designed to achieve political purpose. Bukola Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that he had it on good authority that the…

  • OSUN

    Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process

    — 24th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A Coalition of civil societies groups that monitored the direct governorship primary election by Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osogbo, the state capital, has  applauded the process. Leader of the group, Mr. Wale Adebisi, who gave the commendation, said the direct system reduced manipulation and inducement of voters with money….

