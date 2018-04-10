The Sun News
VARSITY student

Police nab Bayelsa varsity student for robbery

— 10th April 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested an undergraduate of the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, identified as Amassoma, Kimipanipre P. Franklin aka Castro, for alleged armed robbery.

Also arrested was a16-year-old girl, Favour Wisdom, said to be a friend to one of the robbers and also their armourer.

According to investigations, Franklin and Wisdom were arrested by policemen attached to the counter security measure code-named ‘Operation SAFER BAYELSA set up to tackle increasing wave of crime in Yenagoa metropolis.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest, said operatives of Operation SAFER BAYELSA were alerted of an armed robbery attack in the wee hours of Sunday at Azikoro Health Care Centre, Azikoro, Yenagoa, and when policemen got to the scene, the suspects engaged them in a gun duel.

Butswat noted that during the gun battle one of the robbers was killed and one escaped, while Franklin sustained fatal bullet wounds and was arrested.

He said the suspects had provided useful information that is helping the Police in investigations and he appealed public should continue to partner with the Police by providing useful information to ensure a safer Bayelsa.

Butswat disclosed that the Police team recovered one locally made cut-to-size gun, two live cartridges, eight mobile phones some jewelries and some cash added that victims of the robbery attacked; one Iprebo Ayebanengiyefa aged 40 years, one Awubare Ife aged 39 years and one Sunny Peter  aged 42 years have identified their phones among those recovered from the suspects.

In the words of the PPRO, “The Operation SAFER BAYELSA is recording remarkable gains as officers of the command are more determined to confront frontally violent crimes in the state.  On 8 April, 2018, at about 0200hrs, the Command control room alerted the Azikoro Divisional Police Anti-Robbery Team.

“The team responded swiftly and met about three daredevil armed robbers on the spot, the robbers engaged the Police in a gun duel, police exchanged fire and  gunned down one of the robbers and injured another.

“One of the suspects identified as Selepamodei Ogili aged 23 years, a jailbird has died as a result of the gunshot wound, the other suspect one Kimipanipre P. Franklin aka Castro aged 22 years, a final year Political Science Student of Niger Delta University (NDU), was fatally wounded and confessed that they are members of Bobos cult group, the third suspect is at large and effort has been intensified to arrest him,” he said.

