Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas

Man arrested for defiling daughter, 12

By Ngozi Uwujare

The Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Ogun State Police Command, has arrested over 75 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists. It also recovered 30 arms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, told Daily Sun that the SARS commander, Uba Adams, with operatives nabbed 35 suspected armed robbers in the “embers” months: “Ogun State is save for Christmas and the New Year. SARS raided black spots in Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta and Ore Expressway andrecovered arms and ammunition.

“We launched ‘change begins with me’ campaign and public complaint rapid response unit. It is to improve on the existing relationship between the police and the public through important personalities in the state.

“Security should be the concern of all citizens as crime has no greed and map. Everyone is a stakeholder in this renewed security project. The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has directed that critical stakeholders such as community leaders, elder statesmen, retired senior security officers, captains of industry and politicians should be involved.

“This will help to reduce the workload on the police as members will help the police in sensitizing their people to be law abiding. If there is a problem, we can proffer quick solution through the assistance of these eminent persons.

“The realization of this forum is a synergy among the community, PCRC and the police, propelled that our community area, state and nation as a whole will be ridden of crime and criminality thereby making the domain a better place and suitable for development and prosperity.”

Iliyasu disclosed that police arrested one Segun who killed his biological mother at home when she was going to work: “It was the elder brother who went to Ogijo Police Division to report the ugly incident.

The suspect buried her in a soak away very close to the house.

“Police also arrested Adisa for defiling his 12-year-old daughter. The suspect was arrested on November 16, 2016 and detained at Ilaro Police Division. The case was transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“SARS operatives arrested two brothers for armed robbery. They were arrested December 15, 2016 at Oluyole Fagbote Street, Ota, after attacking their victim around 5:00am.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) nabbed over 20 suspected kidnappers and rescued five victims and recovered millions of naira as ransom from the kidnappers. Over suspected cult members were rounded up in various hideouts and places in Abeokuta.

“They were immediately charged to court after recovering arms and ammunition from them.”

Iliyasu urged the police to disseminate information to their various communities and partner with members of the public to rid their communities of crimes and criminalities.