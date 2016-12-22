The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd December 2016 - Across Nigeria, bleak Christmas looms
22nd December 2016 - Agric : FG plans nuclear plant
22nd December 2016 - Rising anti-microbial resistance, dangerous, experts warn
22nd December 2016 - Inside Abeokuta pork market
22nd December 2016 - Day Odu’a honoured ex-govs Jemibewon, Ikpeme, Balogun
22nd December 2016 - Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas
22nd December 2016 - Imolites showcase ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ in Lagos
22nd December 2016 - Ekimogun Day: Celebration of Ondo founding fathers
22nd December 2016 - TALK BACK : Scam in power sector
22nd December 2016 - Atiku and the rightsizing of public intellectuals
Home / South-west Magazine / Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas

Police nab 70 suspects say, Ogun save for Xmas

— 22nd December 2016

Man arrested for defiling daughter, 12

By Ngozi Uwujare  

The Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Ogun State Police Command, has arrested over 75 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists. It also recovered 30 arms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, told Daily Sun that the SARS commander, Uba Adams, with operatives nabbed 35 suspected armed robbers in the “embers” months: “Ogun State is save for Christmas and the New Year. SARS raided black spots in Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta and Ore Expressway andrecovered arms and ammunition.

“We launched ‘change begins with me’ campaign and public complaint rapid response unit. It is to improve on the existing relationship between the police and the public through important personalities in the state.

“Security should be the concern of all citizens as crime has no greed and map. Everyone is a stakeholder in this renewed security project. The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has directed that critical stakeholders such as community leaders, elder statesmen, retired senior security officers, captains of industry and politicians should be involved.

“This will help to reduce the workload on the police as members will help the police in sensitizing their people to be law abiding. If there is a problem, we can proffer quick solution through the assistance of these eminent persons.

“The realization of this forum is a synergy among the community, PCRC and the police, propelled that our community area, state and nation as a whole will be ridden of crime and criminality thereby making the domain a better place and suitable for development and prosperity.”

Iliyasu disclosed that police arrested one Segun who killed his biological mother at home when she was going to work: “It was the elder brother who went to Ogijo Police Division to report the ugly incident.

The suspect buried her in a soak away very close to the house.

“Police also arrested Adisa for defiling his 12-year-old daughter. The suspect was arrested on November 16, 2016 and detained at Ilaro Police Division. The case was transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

“SARS operatives arrested two brothers for armed robbery. They were arrested December 15, 2016 at Oluyole Fagbote Street, Ota, after attacking their victim around 5:00am.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) nabbed over 20 suspected kidnappers and rescued five victims and recovered millions of naira as ransom from the kidnappers. Over suspected cult members were rounded up in various hideouts and places in Abeokuta.

“They were immediately charged to court after recovering arms and ammunition from them.”

Iliyasu urged the police to disseminate information to their various communities and partner with members of the public to rid their communities of crimes and criminalities.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs

— 22nd December 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession. Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), yesterday, in Lagos, said besides the job loss, many companies in the sector had folded up, while several shipping companies had relocated to other countries…

  • Manufacturers frown at base oil importation

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Charles Nwaoguji Local manufacturers of base oil in Nigeria have expressed worries over the indiscriminate issuance of licenses by NAFDAC to anyone willing to pay. According to the Executive Secretary of Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LUPAN), Emeka Obidike noted these licenses are issued not minding if such person (s) are having the facilities…

  • Tax waiver: FIRS gives December 31 deadline to NASME

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the tax penalty and interest waiver period to December 31, 2016, for members of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME). In a statement issued after the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) on Tax and Regulatory Policy Framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises…

  • Startimes launches DTT platform in Daura

    — 22nd December 2016

    By Rita Okoye Startimes has launched its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform in Daura, Katsine State. The unveiling of the DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of the North as NTA Startimes network extended its reach to the historical centre of heritage in Daura. Speaking on the development, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr….

  • Driver kills 12 children on Maulud procession

    — 22nd December 2016

    Mob sets suspect, car ablaze From Ali Abare, Gombe A pickup van on Tuesday ran into an Islamic procession in Malam Sidi, headquarters of Kwami Local Government area of Gombe State, killing 12 children and injuring 19 others. A mob intercepted the fleeing driver and set him ablaze . The 12 children were part of…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351