Police nab 5 robbery suspects in Delta

— 3rd July 2018

Ben Dunno , Warri

Five members of a notorious robbery gang allegedly behind series of robbery incidences especially high profile car snatching cases, in within Warri metropolis and its environs, have been arrested by men of the ‘B Division’ station under Warri Area Command of Delta State.

The five suspects all male are Efe Otite, 28, Ochuko Ejefa, 26, Oghenetega Odjyup, 34,  Kome  Agbemigeye, 29 and Ifunanya Amadike, 32, who was reported to have died in an hospital two days after being admitted for overdose of hard drug in his system.

Disclosing this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, on Tuesday, Delta State Police Command PRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said that the crackdown on the gang was made possible through the intelligence gathering network of men and officer of ‘B Division’ Unit led by its DPO, CSP Anietie Eyoh.

According to Aniamaka, “Following a report of the snatching of an Honda Pilot car with Reg No; LSR 625 AE, belonging to One Fred Gbana, at gunpoint around Ugborikoko on June 18, 2018, at about 2:15pm, a signal was sent to all police units and acting on this, the men of ‘B Division’ swung into action.

“It was along Eboh road in Warri South Local Government Area that the gang members slighted the police who were on routine stop and search and decided to abandoned the vehicle to escape unknowingly to them that the area had been surrounded”.

“Items Recovered from them include; One Army Camouflage Uniform, Tramadol drug, one green Toyota Camry car with a stolen plate No, 14C-48 DT, belonging to Delta state government and a black Infinity M35 car with Reg No; AGL-627 EH (both used as a backup vehicle), a plasma TV, one standing fan, one foam and drug suspected to be Indian hemp”.

DSP Aniamaka, disclosed that the suspects who had aided police investigations by confessing to the crimes committed and also admitted to have being involved in other robbery cases both within and outside the Warri metropolis.

“It is unfortunate that the police efforts at recovering the guns used by the gang was yet to yield any result as the rest of the gang members confessed that it was the deceased member, Ifunanya, in charge of the armoury”.

Meanwhile, the remaining four suspects had been charged to court and remanded at the Okere prison.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim, Fred Gbana, disclosed how the gang swopped on him at a supermarket at Ugborikoko while shopping and demanded for his car key, took his phones from him and drove off in convoy of other two vehicles.

Gbana thanked the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Shaba and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) B Division, CSP Anietie Eyoh for their commitment to duty that led to the recovery of his car and consequent arrest of the suspects.

