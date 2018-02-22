Police must shun corruption, by AIG Akintunde

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Akintunde, has warned officers and men of the zone to shun corruption: “They should rather imbibe community policing and professionalism when they are on duty.”

He told Daily Sun at a recent programme in Lagos that the force “is fighting corruption, which is the campaign of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris. Community policing will enable the public and the police to have a good relationship enable them to fight criminal in their communities.

Zone 5 comprises Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states with headquarters in Benin. The AIG said of the incident that happened on February 6, 2018: “The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, has done very well by arresting the five policemen officers. They will soon commence their orderly room trials after concluding investigations on the case.

“I want to give kudos to Governor Godwin Obaseke for visiting the deceased’s family. Today everywhere is calm. It is advisable for the youth in Edo State not to put law into their hands by burning police vehicles and station.

“They should know that police vehicle and station are their properties. If there is any problem, they should report the case to appropriate police authority. My office is open where they can come and report any ugly incident or report any criminal in their environs.

“Edo people are peaceful and they should imbibe the culture that police is their friend. They should assist the police to flush out criminal away from their state.

“We have been having series of dialogues and co-operation involving Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa representatives to make sure that there is nothing like killing by Fulani herdsmen.”