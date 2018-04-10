The Sun News
Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta
PROHIBITED Delta

Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta

— 10th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

In compliance to the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for commands to commence immediate mop up of prohibited firearms from civilian populace, the Delta State command said it has recovered 200 arms.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa told newsmen in Asaba that the command also recovered 3,789 live cartridges, 145 rounds of 9.56mm, 24 ammunition and eight expended cartridges.

Mustafa said the recovered arms and ammunition include 103 locally made single barrel guns, 10 pump action guns, three locally made double barrel guns, 53 cut-to-size single double barrel guns, 22 locally made pistols and others.

On March 1, 2018, Mr. Mustafa had issued a 21-day ultimatum to civilian bearers of prohibited firearms to voluntarily return same or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

The police boss said from the date the directive was issued till date, compliance has been great, consequently the command made breakthrough in the recovery of the aforementioned fire arms and ammunition.

He said the arms were recovered from Sapele division, Ogwashi Uku division, Warri, Aladja, Ugborikoko and Effurun areas of the state.

However, Mustafa said despite the number of arms so far recovered, the command is still intensifying effort to mop up any illegal or prohibited firearms within the state.

“All persons who have failed to take advantage of the 21 days of grace from March 1 to March 21, 2018, which had been extended to them, should have themselves to blame and therefore be prepared to face the full weight of the law,” he restated.

