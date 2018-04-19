The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate
19th April 2018 - Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village
19th April 2018 - 2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume
19th April 2018 - Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo
19th April 2018 - Work on Fourth Mainland Bridge begins December –Ambode
19th April 2018 - Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate
19th April 2018 - Ondo police nab 30 for robbery, kidnapping
19th April 2018 - Only court can disqualify Fayemi
19th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Moneybags won’t determine APC candidate
19th April 2018 - Day Oba Bajowa became ICJCA president
Home / Cover / National / Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate

Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate

— 19th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja says it has recovered the federal Senate’s stolen Mace at a flyover bridge before the Abuja City Gate.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer ASP Aremu Adeniran, who made this known, said “a patriotic passerby” sighted the object and alerted the police.

Aremu, in a statement, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police FCT Command to beef up security in and around the National Assembly.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the invasion of the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18th April, 2018, by some suspected thugs, who disrupted the Senate Plenary Session and carted away the Mace of the Red Chambers, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, immediately instituted a highpowered Police Investigation and Intelligence Team, coordinated by the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Force, and further directed a total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory with intense surveillance patrol and thorough Stop-and-Search Operations at various Police checkpoints with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen Mace.

“The Police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop-and-search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering, which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the Mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passerby saw it and alerted the Police.

“While a discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Nigeria Police Force appreciates the spirited members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja Metropolis, for their support, cooperation and timely information during the rigorous stop-and-search operations for the recovery of the Mace.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property, peace and stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate

— 19th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja says it has recovered the federal Senate’s stolen Mace at a flyover bridge before the Abuja City Gate. Deputy Force Public Relations Officer ASP Aremu Adeniran, who made this known, said “a patriotic passerby” sighted the object and alerted the police. Aremu, in a statement, said…

  • Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau VILLAGE

    Fresh herdsmen attack kill four men in Plateau village

    — 19th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Angwan Rogo Village at Jebu Bassa, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night while the victims were returning from fetching construction…

  • Araraume

    2019: Only God, Imo people can determine my fate –Araraume

    — 19th April 2018

    Emma Njoku All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has said only God and the people of Imo can determine his fate in his ambition to become governor of the State in 2019. His Special Adviser on Media, Ik Ogbonna, said this in a statement, yesterday, while reacting to Governor Rochas…

  • Keyamo

    Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo

    — 19th April 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Festus Keyamo, has opened up on why he accepted to serve as Director, Strategic Communications of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential poll. Keyamo said he agreed to be the campaign organisation’s spokeman “for the good of the country, posterity and to…

  • Ambode

    Work on Fourth Mainland Bridge begins December –Ambode

    — 19th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has raised the hope that construction works on the Fourth Mainland Bridge will begin before the end of the year. To make this realisable, the governor said a new preferred bidder for the multi-billion bridge, which will link Ikorodu, among other major towns, will emerge latest June. Ambode, who…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share