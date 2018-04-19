Police recovers stolen Senate Mace near Abuja city gate

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja says it has recovered the federal Senate’s stolen Mace at a flyover bridge before the Abuja City Gate.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer ASP Aremu Adeniran, who made this known, said “a patriotic passerby” sighted the object and alerted the police.

Aremu, in a statement, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the Commissioner of Police FCT Command to beef up security in and around the National Assembly.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the invasion of the Senate Chambers of the National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18th April, 2018, by some suspected thugs, who disrupted the Senate Plenary Session and carted away the Mace of the Red Chambers, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, immediately instituted a highpowered Police Investigation and Intelligence Team, coordinated by the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Force, and further directed a total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory with intense surveillance patrol and thorough Stop-and-Search Operations at various Police checkpoints with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen Mace.

“The Police teams engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop-and-search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, intelligence gathering, which forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the Mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passerby saw it and alerted the Police.

“While a discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice, the Nigeria Police Force appreciates the spirited members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja Metropolis, for their support, cooperation and timely information during the rigorous stop-and-search operations for the recovery of the Mace.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property, peace and stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering.”