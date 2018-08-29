– The Sun News
Police laud Ugwuanyi on crime reduction in Enugu

Chairman of the newly-inaugurated Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith has applauded Enugu Stat Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  for drop in crime rate in the state.

Smith said the support and assistance Ugwuanyi’s administration has been giving the Nigerian Police Force in the state to effectively discharge its duties, resulted in the considerable drop in crime rate.

He  added that it has also gone a long way in lifting the moral of the officers and men of the force, ensuring positive results.

The former Inspector General of Police, who spoke through the Commissioner  representing the South South geo-political zone in the commission, Austin Braimoh, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, told Governor Ugwuanyi that “the Police Service Commission has been informed of your generous efforts and assistance.”

The  chairman applauded the governor “for accepting to set up operational offices for our zonal operations,” disclosing that it would ensure effective control of the community policing in the state.

He maintained that it was because of the governor’s huge investment in security that Enugu has become one of the most secure and peaceful states in the country.

Responding, the governor,  who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding members worthy of appointment into the important office, also congratulated them “on their well-deserved appointments.”

The governor pledged his administration’s cooperation and support to the commission towards effective discharge of responsibilities “as they relate to Enugu State.”

He expressed hope that the body would among other positive efforts, ensure the recruitment of sufficient number of police officers that will help to combat the security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Meanwhile, Nsukka/Igboeze South Concerned Citizens, yesterday, swelled the solidarity for the re-election of Governor Ugwuanyi in 2019 as they stormed the Government House, Enugu, and declared support for the governor.

The group, consisting mainly youths, who came in over 50 buses, applauded the giant strides of the governor, whom they said had brought peace and conducive climate for the economic development in the state.

Leader of the group, Ikechukwu Eze noted that the governor was a product of zoning; after the eastern and western zones of the state had produced governors in the persons of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime, respectively.

