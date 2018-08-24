– The Sun News
KADUNA

Police kill two bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

— 24th August 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said men of the command engaged armed bandits in gun duel and killed two suspected bandits around Birni Gwari.

Briefing newsmen on the success recorded by the command in its fight against crime in Kaduna State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, said after the recent ambush of the Inspetor General of Police (IGP)’s special operatives at Jankasa village in Rigasa, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, the Command embarked on intensive manhunt of the perpetrators of that incident and other cases of crime within the command with a view to arresting and bringing all the culprits to book.

According to him, “On August 16, 2018 at about 1848hrs, the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) alongside operatives from Operation Yaki acted on intelligence and raided an armed robbers/kidnappers hide out along Sabon Birni village.

“After a fierce  gun duel with the bandits, two suspected armed bandits were fatally injured and rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival.

“One AK47 Riffle and five live ammunition were recovered at the scene. Investigation revealed that the suspects belonged to the gang of criminals terrorize Birnin Gwari axis and were responsible for the killing of one Inspector Felix Yohanna attached to FSARS last year at Walawa forest and the four IGP IRT personnel that died in the recent ambush incident at Jankasa.”

Similarly, the command`s anti-kidnapping and FSARS squads as well as the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) have  also recorded additional successes in arresting some suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, fraudsters and shop breakers.

The Police Officer highlighted AK47 riffles, magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition, motor vehicles; 1 Golf Wagon with Reg. No. ES904FST and 1 Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. RBC04MQ all blue in color as item recovered during the operation.

He added that the suspects had made useful statements and were still undergoing investigation quickly added that they would be charged to court for prosecution upon the completion of investigation accordingly.

“I want to assure members of the public that the command will not relent on its efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in Kaduna state.

“On this note, I wish to appeal to the members of the public to continue to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information regarding the activities of persons who are likely to constitute danger to the society so as to ensure effective crime prevention and control”, he added.

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said men of the command engaged armed bandits in gun duel and killed two suspected bandits around Birni Gwari. Briefing newsmen on the success recorded by the command in its fight against crime in Kaduna State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration,…

