Police kill Terwase Kwaza's deputy in Taraba

Police kill Terwase Kwaza’s deputy in Taraba

— 23rd October 2017

From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Men of the Taraba State Police Command, on Monday, killed notorious militant identified as Nyamadue, said to be the second-in-command to the wanted criminal Terwase Kwaza also known as ‘Ghana’.

Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, disclosed this while addressing the press on the developments in the state.

Akinremi said that Nyamadue was killed by men of the command in a shootout while operating along Takum Katsina Ala road following intelligence report by men of the command.

He said that a G3 rifle, with 10 rounds of ammunition and a band of criminal charms, were recovered from him while other members of the gang ran into the nearby bush with gunshot injuries.

The police boss advised members of the public in the area to be watchful and report anyone with serious injuries to the police since the injured may be seeking medical attention.

Akinremi also disclosed that several kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been terrorising the people have been arrested and were currently facing trial.

He said that some of the criminals who confessed to the crimes helped to recover some stollen items that are either returned to the owners or are still used as exhibits in courts.

Several guns, live ammunitions and charms as well as some of the stolen items recovered by the command were put on display while the Akinremi urged the people to always trust the police with valuable information to help them in riding the state of crime.

