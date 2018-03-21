The Sun News
Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun

— 21st March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Six suspected kidnappers have been shot dead by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The kidnappers were reportedly killed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 20, by the police in the Fidiwo forest area, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command,  Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, on Wednesday, indicated that the suspects had been on the wanted list of the command, for carrying out several kidnapping activities along the express road.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects had earlier kidnapped two medical doctors working with the University College Teaching Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, while on their way to Lagos and they were later rescued by operatives of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad.

“This audacity of the suspect infuriated the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who then ordered the officer in charge of FSARS,  DSP Uba Adam to go after the hoodlums.

“In compliance with the CP’s order, the FSARS operatives embarked on technical intelligence investigation and the suspects were tracked down to their hideout in a thick forest at Fidiwo area along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

“The hideout was stormed, consequent upon which the suspects engaged the men of FSARS in gun duel which lasted about an hour. At the end of the encounter, six of the suspects were gunned down, while two policemen also sustained injuries..The injured policemen have been taken to the Hospital for medical attention.

“Recovered from the suspects are, one double barreled shot gu, one single barreled long gun, several live and expended cartridges as well as assorted charms and cutlass”. The PPRO stated.

The CP, however, commended the gallantry and professional conduct of his men and declared that Ogun State would never be a safe haven for criminals.

 

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st March 2018 at 7:23 pm
    Reply

    The enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., are attacking and killing this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen, and out of their disguise, are Slaughtering this territory natives and labeled them kidnappers, armed robbers etc., for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st March 2018 at 7:35 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stand with the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

