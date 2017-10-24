The Sun News
Police kill Ghana's deputy, Kwaze, in Taraba

Police kill Ghana’s deputy, Kwaze, in Taraba

— 24th October 2017

From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Men of the Taraba State Police Command have killed notorious militant, Nyamadue, who was reportedly the second-in-command to wanted criminal, Terwase Kwaza, also known as Ghana. Commissioner of Police (CP), David Akinremi, disclosed this, yesterday, when he addressed the media on developments in the state. Akinremi said Nyamadue was killed by policemen of the command, in a shoot-out while he operated along Takum Katsina-Ala Road. He said his men stormed the area based on intelligence report by officers of the command. The CP said a G3 rifle, with 10 rounds of ammunition and a band of criminal charms, were recovered from Kwaza, while other members of the gang ran into a nearby bush with gunshot injuries. He advised the public to be watchful and report anyone with serious injuries to the police since they may seek medical attention for their injuries. The police boss also disclosed that several kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been terrorising the people have been arrested and are currently facing trial. He said some of the criminals who confessed to the crimes helped to recover some stollen items that are either returned to the owners or are still being used as exhibits in courts. Several guns, live ammunitions and charms as well as some of the stolen items recovered were displayed, while Akinremi urged the people to always trust the police with valuable information, to help them rid the state of crime.

