Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery attack. The interrogation came 48 hours after Saraki declined to show up at the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office of the Nigeria Police, Guzape, Abuja. Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki, Olu Onemola, making the revelation on his Twitter handle, said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm.

He wrote: "Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018, on why he could not see them that day, today (yesterday) at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa robbery case in his office. "Saraki used the opportunity to reiterate the fact that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity."

Meanwhile, Saraki raised the alarm over his safety, following the blockade of his convoy by policemen last Tuesday, in Maitama District of Abuja. Saraki, in a letter addressed to the IGP on July 24, where he explained why he could not honour police invitation, said he was no longer sure of his safety. He said: "For the record, I should mention that I received your letter at 8:30pm on Monday 23rd July, inviting me for the next day at 8am. The two lawyers whose advice I needed were in Calabar and Lagos and had to travel to Abuja today (last/Monday).