– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki
27th July 2018 - APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole
27th July 2018 - I may dump APC, Kwara gov tells supporters
27th July 2018 - APC crisis: Reps demand automatic return tickets … You must merit it – NWC
27th July 2018 - FG begins reconstruction of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in 2 weeks – Osinbajo
27th July 2018 - Nigeria to experience longest lunar eclipse today
27th July 2018 - FG approves 10-year validity for passport
27th July 2018 - Horror in Kebbi
27th July 2018 - Seeing pretty girls, I sometimes forget my lyrics – L.A.X
27th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Williamsville eyes top spot against Enyimba
Home / Cover / National / Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki
POLICE INTERROGATORS

Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

— 27th July 2018

Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm.

Fred Itua, Abuja

Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery attack.

READ MORE: Offa bank robbery: Police threaten to arrest Saraki

The interrogation came 48 hours after Saraki declined to show up at the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office of the Nigeria Police, Guzape, Abuja.

Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki, Olu Onemola, making the revelation on his Twitter handle, said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm.

He wrote: “Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018, on why he could not see them that day, today (yesterday) at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa robbery case in his office.

READ ALSO: Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki

“Saraki used the opportunity to reiterate the fact that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity.”

Meanwhile, Saraki raised the alarm over his safety, following the blockade of his convoy by policemen last Tuesday, in Maitama District of Abuja.

READ ALSO: Drama as police block Saraki’s convoy

Saraki, in a letter addressed to the IGP on July 24, where he explained why he could not honour police invitation, said he was no longer sure of his safety.

He said: “For the record, I should mention that I received your letter at 8:30pm on Monday 23rd July, inviting me for the next day at 8am. The two lawyers whose advice I needed were in Calabar and Lagos and had to travel to Abuja today (last/Monday).

“As you are aware, the Deputy President of the Senate was unable to leave his residence this morning (last Tuesday) to preside over the Senate, having been prevented from doing so by security agents.

“If he had been able to preside over the Senate, I would have honoured your invitation. The absence of both presiding officers would have voided the sitting of the Senate. This would have been damaging to national interest, particularly in the light of very important legislative matters that needed to be addressed in view of the imminent recess of the National Assembly.

“These included consideration of the Electoral Bill, which was incidentally passed today (last Tuesday).

“You will recall that I had earlier directed as a courtesy to this office, that in the event of any request for further information from me, you should either send your personnel to my office or obtain a written response from me.

“I need to place on record as well, that following the incident of being harassed and threatened at my residence by the police early this morning (last Tuesday), I am deeply concerned over my physical security.

“I request you therefore, to please assign your personnel who need information on this matter, to meet me in my office, immediately after plenary today (last Tuesday) or tomorrow (last Wednesday) or any other day at your [convenience].”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE INTERROGATORS

Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

— 27th July 2018

Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery…

  • POLITICAL MACHINERY

    APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole

    — 27th July 2018

    “We will not be distracted. We’ll talk to those who have genuine grievances, but, we will not negotiate with political machinery.” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it will not negotiate with political machinery masquerading as members of the party, who defected to other political parties in the National Assembly….

  • KWARA STATE

    I may dump APC, Kwara gov tells supporters

    — 27th July 2018

    The governor, who lamented that the party had fallen short of peoples’ aspirations insisted that it had also not met the expectations of the people of Kwara State. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Kwara State Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has hinted that he may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: 2019: Obtain your PVCs…

  • AUTOMATIC TICKETS

    APC crisis: Reps demand automatic return tickets … You must merit it – NWC

    — 27th July 2018

    “Somebody asked if we are going to counter the PDP by offering automatic tickets, and I asked, did we serve anybody a departure ticket?” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives members have pleaded with the national leadership of the ruling party to guarantee them automatic return tickets to the National…

  • TWO WEEKS

    FG begins reconstruction of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in 2 weeks – Osinbajo

    — 27th July 2018

    “I can guarantee that we will get all the approvals done. I don’t think that it should take us more than two weeks to get the approval so that we can begin the work…” • As Ambode shuts down illegal terminal in Ajegunle • VP, gov meet stakeholders, resolve to find permanent solution to gridlock…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share