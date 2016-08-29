The Sun News
Police intensify search for fleeing Boko Haram in Plateau
Nigerian-DSS

Police intensify search for fleeing Boko Haram in Plateau

— 29th August 2016
(By Gyang BereJOS)
 
Plateau State Commissioner of Police Adekunle Oladunjoye has said that the Command is intensifying  its search for fleeing Boko Haram members from the northeast of the country to Plateau state in the middle belt. warning that those who are harbouring them will be treated as collaborators.
 
The Commissioner expressed concern over the growing crime wave in the state, and said that security agencies were coordinating to make the state crime free.
 
Oladunyoye made the called in Jos during a security stakeholder’s meeting with traditional, religious, community and political leaders.
 
“There is an intelligence report that fleeing Boko Haram members may not be only in Plateau but all over the country…
 
 “Those who are harbouring these people are doing that at their own risk, but for now we are bent on finding lasting peace. With time, you wouldn’t hear of the so-called Boko Haram again. Anybody harbouring them is part of them; he would be treated as the principal offender.
 
“We have trained people in plain clothes in all the nooks and crannies of the state, gathering intelligence. We have introduced different operations, we are doing more of checking petty traders, motorcycles riders and tricycle riders…” he stated.
 
“I advice Plateau people not to live in fear, that they should partner with the Police because we cannot be everywhere at the same time, that is why we encourages vigilante and neighbourhood watches. They should also be security conscious, and I assure them that the Police are on top of the situation” he stated.

