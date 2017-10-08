The Sun News
Police in C/River rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect

— 8th October 2017

The Police in Cross River have rescued one Mrs. Comfort Udoenwang, who was abducted on Oct. 2 by some gunmen.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, who disclosed this in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, said the victim was released in the early hours of Saturday.

Inuwa told NAN that the suspect was whisked away by the gunmen on Oct. 2, from her Jesus Avenue residence in Calabar south and taken to Akpap-Okoyong village in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner said that the rescue operation was carried out by the newly formed Anti-Kidnapping/Cultism Unit of the Command.

“In the early hours of today, my men swooped on the kidnappers’ hide-out identified to be that of a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping, robbery and assassination as well as that of a group that kidnapped Mrs Udoenwang.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire on our detectives and as a result of the exchange of fire, one of the suspects, Isaac Sabastine was shot dead. “His corpse has been deposited at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital mortuary.

“We recovered one locally made pistol and a live cartridge, an axe, a Nigerian army camouflage uniform, one face mask and one black axe confraternity banner. 

“We also arrested one of the suspects, Elle David, while their kingpin, Ayi Etok, narrowly escaped with gun-shot wounds.

“A Toyota Highlander jeep with registration number ANA 420 CK belonging to the victim, Mrs Udoenwang, was also recovered.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,’’ he said. The commissioner warned all persons with criminal intent to desist from the act, saying that the Command, under his leadership, would not spare any criminal found culpable.

