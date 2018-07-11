Police identify corpse of 41-yr-old man in Bauchi— 11th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi
The police in Bauchi State have identified the identity of a man whose dead body was found in the state capital.
Identified as Mr. Benjamin Sule, 41, the deceased reportedly hailed from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State and was a former staff of MTN at the Bauchi office.
Sule, Daily Sun learnt, left his house at Rafin Makaranta, opposite the School of Armour, Bauchi, on Sunday, July 1 2018, to see a group of persons who called him at Gwallameji area of the city. That was the last time he was seen alive.
His elder brother, Mr. Friday Sule, said that Benjamin went missing for two days and was found dead.
He said When he been tried his brother’s mobile phone number for two days without response, he decided to check at his residence, but unfortunately, he was told by his neighbours that he had not returned for two days.
Friday Sule said that the following day, being a Wednesday, he laid a complaint at the Yelwa Police Division and later got a call from the police that a dead body was found at a hill behind Gwallameji area and was asked to come and identify if it was his brother.
“When I got to the police station, I was shown a picture of my brother corpse laid on stone at the hill. Immediately I saw the picture, I recognised him and told the police he was the one that was missing for two days”
It was gathered from one of his neighbours, who pleaded anonymity, that some persons called the deceased on his phone earlier that Sunday to tell him to meet them at Gwallameji.
“On that Sunday evening, he told my elder sister that some persons called him at Gwallameji that he was going to see them.
“He even collected her battery and put it inside his phone because he had low battery. He told her that he did not want the people to think he switched off his phone that was why he borrowed my sister’s battery,” he said.
Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said that on July 4, 2018, the police attached to Yelwa Division, received an information from good Samaritans that they saw a dead body of an adult man lying down on top of a hill.
“On receiving of the information, the police team rushed to the scene and removed the dead body to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of his death. No mark of violence was seen on his body,” the PPRO said.
He said that the case was under investigation and further development will be communicated to the press in due course.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Governor Abubakar accepts resignation of Deputy Gidado24th May 2018
-
Breaking: Bauchi deputy governor resigns24th May 2018
-
APC Congress: Ningi secretariat razed by hoodlums6th May 2018
Latest
Police identify corpse of 41-yr-old man in Bauchi— 11th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi The police in Bauchi State have identified the identity of a man whose dead body was found in the state capital. Identified as Mr. Benjamin Sule, 41, the deceased reportedly hailed from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State and was a former staff of MTN at the Bauchi office. Sule, Daily…
-
Sit up or be fired, Obuah warns Rivers service providers— 11th July 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has charged service providers with the agency to take their work seriously or have their contracts terminated. Obuah also frowned at the renewed criminal activities of some hoodlums and fraudsters, masquerading themselves as revenue agents of RIWAMA, and…
-
NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere— 11th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has said the Federal Government and oil companies are yet to remit N1.5 trillion due to the commission. Ekere said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the total outstanding sum…
-
Ekiti guber: I didn’t print INEC ballot papers – Eniola Fayose— 11th July 2018
… He’s not my relation, says Gov. Fayose A printer, Mr. Eniola Fayose, accused by the police of printing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the Ekiti governorship election of July 14, has denied printing ballot paper claiming that what he printed was specimen to educate…
-
Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu— 11th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the spouse, family members as well as the government of people of Edo State following the demise of Amb. Queen Worlu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, who died at her post, on Monday, July 9. According to the statement…
-
Entertainment
Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress— 9th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
South-West Report
Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD— 11th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, have formally announced their defection to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ahead of 2019 elections. The defected party members, who were chiefly supporters of Senator Solomon Adeola, listed “politics of exclusion and undemocratic practices,” as their reasons for defecting to AD. Adeola,…
-
Abuja Metro
Cows everywhere: How herdsmen defied security, invaded National Assembly— 11th July 2018
Fred Itua, Abuja A fortnight ago, the unthinkable happened. The National Assembly, located at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, had some unfriendly visitors – cows. The visitors, numbering over 100, strolled into the well-fortified premises with unquestionable audacity. Their pilots, Fulani herdsmen, led them into the no-go area. They bypassed the first and second gates….
Oriental News
Imo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy gov— 11th July 2018
Allegation of gross misconduct, trumped up charge – Madumere George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, may lose his post if the impeachment proceedings commenced by the House of Assembly yesterday is concluded. The House, during plenary, had accused Madumere of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. In a petition…
-
Features
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Journalists deserve honour as change agents – Moji Makanjuola— 10th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Moji Makanjuola, a renowned broadcaster, has held her audience spellbound for 35 years with her style of presentation and charisma on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). She started her career in journalism having trained in Lagos in 1977 and the NTA TV College, Jos, in 1983. With further training at Voice of…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
The triumph of Saraki— 11th July 2018
Femi Salako The Supreme Court on July 6 discharged the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki of the remaining three count charges of false assets declaration and money laundering. The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had earlier acquitted Saraki of all the eighteen charges that were brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…
Columnists
-
2019: Will Buhari go if he loses?— 11th July 2018
Steve Nwosu For the third week running, the attention of the whole of Thailand, and the sane world, has been focused on rescuing the 12 teenage football players, and their coach, trapped in the mazy caves of northern Thailand. That is in a place where human lives matter. While the Thais are at it, we…
-
The many ‘gates’ of Buhari government (I)— 11th July 2018
Mike Ozekhome It is no longer news that the PMB government is incurably afflicted by many “gates” – the “Maingate”, “Babachirgate”, “NNPCgate”, “IDPgate”, “Dapchigate”, “Adeosungate”, “Oilsubsidygate”, “Nairagate”, “Corruptiongate”, “Bokoharamgate”, “Herdsmengate”, “failedpromisesgate”, “etc gate”. Let’s attempt a short discourse on some of them. The “MAINGATE”. Abdilrashid Maina, was Head of presidential Taskforce on Pension Reform under…
-
What a country!— 10th July 2018
It is perhaps somewhat odd that, on the day Nigeria was scheduled to play its last group match against Argentina in the ongoing soccer World Cup, a band of criminals plotted and successfully kidnapped the father of Mikel Obi, the captain of the Super Eagles. This happened at a time when everyone focused on the…
-
Fela, Macron and Nigeria— 10th July 2018
The man was originally called Fela Ransome Kuti. To validate his cultural roots as an African original, he changed his name to Fela Anikulapo Kuti. But those who loved him and those who didn’t love him knew him simply as Fela. He had grown through his liberation music and his “yabis” into the nemesis of…
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply