Police Graduate Inspectors protest none implementation of promotion exercise

A group, under the aegis of Graduate Inspectors, Rank and Files of the Nigerian Police Force, has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the non-implementation of their promotion to Rank of Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Leader of the group, Abdulmajeed Lukeman, in a protest letter addressed to the PSC, on Tuesday, described as ‘injustice’ the inability of the Police Force to effect their promotion after short-listing their names, sat for aptitude test and undergone series of screening exercise since 2015.

He alleged that promotion of officers had been ongoing on weekly basis at the Force Headquarters based on ‘sentiment, nepotism and the highest bidder’.

According to Lukeman, “We are writing on behalf of Inspectors, Rank and File of the Nigeria Police Force, to draw the attention of Police Council and the Police Service Commission on our ordeal and injustice that is ongoing within the Nigeria Police system.

“In the year 2015, the Nigeria Police leaders at that time in their wisdom saw a need to upgrade inspectors, Rank and File with Higher Educational Qualifications.

“Based on that, they called for Aptitude Test (Examination) and screening of officers with University Degrees and HND certificates to be upgraded to the Rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), reference to POLICE WIRELESS MASSAGE (Signal) CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.7/11, DTO151800/06/2015 PROMOTION GENERAL Dated 06/2015.

“The examination and the screening were done by the Police authority in conjunction with Police Service Commission in various State and Zonal Commands respectively.

“After the examination and screening, 50 successful candidates were shortlisted from each state of the federation including FCT Abuja according to their States of Origins and Local Government Areas, including supplementary which make up to 2,226 candidates.

“Eventually, in December 2015, the Police authority called for the final screening at the FHQ Abuja by signal No. CB: 7510/DTD FHQ/ABJ/VOL.7/66 Dated 5th December 2015.

“This final screening was not even supposed to come up again because we have already been screened by representatives of Police Services Commission and FHQ in both Zonal and State Commands.

“”To our utmost surprise, at the peak of the screening exercise at FHQ, we were told by the Police authority that we should go back to our various Commands/Formation for further directives.”

Lukeman said since then nothing had been done at about the screening process despite their pleas to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Abu Ibrahim.

He noted that the Senate Committee on Police Affairs had said it is in custody of names of the successful candidates to be upgraded to the Rank of Assistance Superintendent of Police (ASP) base on Educational Qualification from the former Inspector General of Police Mr. Solomon Arase but no action has been taken on that.

Lukeman continued, “While we were still waiting hoping to be called, the Police authority differs the laid down procedure of appointment into the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) as seen in section 39 part IV of Police act and regulation.

“They decided to call for recruitment of civilian graduates as cadet ASP, without any recourse to us! The serving members who were earlier screened, waiting to be promoted.

“The above provision of the police act and regulation Provides that vacancies in Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP cadre can only be filled up with candidates from outside the Police, by the reason of unavailability of suitable candidates from within the force.

“About three months ago we wrote a letter of complaint to the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs Senator Abu Ibrahim representing Funtua Senatorial Zone Katsina State, with some attached documents and publications done in respect of this issue, such as Open Letter to Mr. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but no any responds.”

He pleaded with the Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission, Chairman Senate Committee and critical stakeholders in the Nigerian Police Force to take urgent steps and implement their promotion to foreshore justice and fairness in the Police system.