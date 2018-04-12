Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command are investigating how an eight-month old baby boy, identified as Abdulaziz, drowned in a drum of water in Benin City.

The baby was reportedly found dead inside a four-feet drum of water in the early hours of Wednesday at number 53, Obakhavbaye street in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The mother of the baby is said to have gone to use the outhouse at about 6 a.m. but on returning could not find the baby.

After a three-hour search of the house and premises, it was learnt, the baby was found dead inside a drum of water, having apparently drowned.

Commenting on the incident, landlord of the house, Mr. Ali Abubakar, said he was observing his prayers when he heard shouts and wails in the compound.

He said he went downstairs and was told that baby Abdulaziz died inside a drum of water, adding‎ “it is difficult for that baby to open that drum and enter inside. We don’t know what happened yet but it is a mystery.”

Commenting on the incident, Blessing Akpo, a neighbour to the bereaved family, said it is only God that would unravel the baby’s killers, pointing out that it was strange for a child of that age to enter inside a drum.

“I have never seen where a baby of eight-months-old will open a drum of water, enter inside and close it,” Blessing said.

The mother of the drowned baby was in shock and could not give a comment.

At the time of this report, policemen from Aideyan Police Station were seen at the residence to carry out investigations into the incident.