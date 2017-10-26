Police drag two traders to court over fake products

By Damiete Braide

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested and charged two traders, Modinat Abioye and Seriki Kamoli, to court for allegedly selling counterfeit ABRO masking tape at Ladipo Plank Market, Amukoko on September 20, 2017 thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In a three-count-charge, the police accused Abioye and Kamoli of forging the seal of ABRO masking tape in a way to be seen as genuine to the prejudice of Coscharis Motors Limited, adding that they have committed an offence contrary to Section 365 and punishable under Section 365 of Criminal Law of Lagos State.

They were also accused of causing breach of peace by selling counterfeit ABRO masking tape to unsuspecting members of the public to enrich themselves and committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal law of Lagos state, 2015.

They were arraigned before an Apapa Magistrate District Court on October 6 while the case has been adjourned to November 30, 2017. They were granted bail to the tune of N500,000 each with two reliable sureties by Magistrate M.A.Etti.