Police disperse Shiite protesters with tear gas, arrest activist

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command (FCT), yesterday, dispersed the protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) over the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky.

Meanwhile, operatives from the Command also arrested an activist, and Convener of a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, alleged to be championing the daily rallies by the Shiite group for the release of their leader by the Federal Government.

He was picked up at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, during a sit-out, which was disrupted by the police officers who fired tear gas at the participants.

The Buhari Media Support Group has earlier called for the detention of the activist over comments he made on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily ,against President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The pro- Buhari group, had in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke respectively, noted that during the programme, the activist claimed that President Buhari upon landing in the United Kingdom, was immediately whisked to a hospital.