Police dismiss three for wrong use of firearms in Lagos

Police dismiss three for wrong use of firearms in Lagos

13th January 2018

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday announced the dismissal of three policemen for allegedly shooting recklessly while on duty.

The spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the dismissal to newsmen, saying the policemen were dismissed after they were tried according to the laws and regulations of the Force.

According to Oti, the three policemen were attached to the Amukoko Division.

He gave their service numbers as: 25759 – Sgt. Osaseri Saturday, 359075 – Sgt. Segun Okun and 496833 – Cpl. Adekunle Oluwarotimi.

Oti said: “They have been tried and dismissed from the Nigeria Police for breaching the rules of engagement to wit reckless application of firearms.

“The aforementioned Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), committed the offence on Jan. 1, 2018, at about 9.30 p.m. at Ifelodun street, Amukoko, Lagos state.

“They disproportionately responded with bullets fired from their weapons at some youths alleged to have hurled some non-ballistic missiles at them leading to the death of one of the youths and injury on another.

“They were arrested, detained and tried immediately on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi.

“The guilty verdict was passed on them by the Adjudicating officer, who considered that the officers did not appreciates the situation critically and ought not to have applied the maximum force on the unruly youths,” Oti said.

The police spokesman further said that the dismissed policemen would be charged to court next week, while a duplicate copy of the case file would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

“Sequel to the above occurrence, the Commissioner of Police has directed all the Area Commanders and DPOs in the state to warn their men against misapplication of force.

“He further warned that officers must abide by the Rules of Engagement as stipulated in Force Order 237,” he said. (NAN)

