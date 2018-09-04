– The Sun News
— 4th September 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has called on all hospitals and clinics in the state to treat victims of gunshots without police clearance.

The directive was given in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar.

The statement urged other members of the public to strictly adhere to the above order.

It read, “Accident or gun-shot victims do not require Police clearance before receiving medical treatment,” the statement informed.

“However, when such incidence happens it should be reported immediately to the Police as clearly stated under Section 4 of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 1984.”

READ ALSO: Edo senatorial aspirant commends APC’s decision on party primaries

On offences relating to sheltering and treating an armed robber, the statement said, “lt shall be an offence punishable under this Act for any person to knowingly house, shelter, or give quarters to any person who has committed an offence under section 1 (2) of this Act.

“It shall be the duty of any person, hospital or clinic that admits, treats or administers any drug to any person suspected of having bullet wounds to immediately report the matter to the police.

“Any person who or hospital or clinic which, fails to report as stipulated in subsection (2) of this section shall be guilty of an offence under this Act.

“A person convicted of an offence under subsections (1) and (3) of this section shall be Iiable- (a) In the case of an individual, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years; and (b) In the case of a hospital or clinic, to a fine of N10,000 and in addition the hospital or clinic shall be closed down.”

 

