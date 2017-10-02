Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Police Command has debunked rumours of robbery attack on the Asaba Mall which has the popular Shoprite as one of its numerous tenants.

Asaba Mall officially opened for business in November, 2016 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commissioned the complex.

But there was apprehension on Monday among residents of the capital following reports of robbery attack on the one stop shop at the early hours of the day.

There were rumours of sporadic shootings by hoodlums and that security operatives fell one of the bandits.

However, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka told our correspondent that there was no element of truth in the robbery rumours, insisting that it was a wrong information being fed to the public, as “there is nothing like an armed robbery at Shoprite.

He said there was a misunderstanding between a customer and one of the cashiers which led to a scuffle, and later degenerated when the customer resorted to violence, leading to his manhandling of a police officer that intervened to try to keep the peace.

In the process the customer, Aniamaka said tore the uniform of the policeman, and the scuffle escalated.

“There was no armed robber attack on the Shoprite; the place is calm and business is going on as usual. It is wrong information to say that there was a robbery attack at Shoprite. No, there was never such a thing,” Aniamaka maintained.

As at the time of filing this report after a visit to the mall located close to the popular Interbau flyover, the complex was bubbling with social activities as holiday makers were having fun, apparently in observance of the public holiday declared by the Federal Government to celebrate the nation’s 57th independent anniversary.