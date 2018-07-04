Police deny killing, act of banditry along Makurdi-Abuja highway

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has said that there was no killing, any act of banditry or attack taking place on any section of the Makurdi-Abuja highway as being circulated on the social media.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Yamu, stated that no portion of the highway was blocked by herdsmen or anyone.

Yamu said the statement became necessary following a false report being circulated online by some unscrupulous elements that Fulani herdsmen had blocked part of the road and were killing people.

He said the Police from Benue and Nassarawa Commands, as well as Troops of the Joint Security Forces (Operation WHIRL STROKE), have been on confidence building patrol on the Highway, as proactive measures to prevent any untoward incident, and this initiative will be sustained.

“The Benue State Police Command would like to inform the general public that no part/segment of Makurdi- Abuja Highway is blocked by Herdsmen or anyone. No killing or any act of banditry/attack is taking place on any segment of the Road as being falsely circulated online.

“Mischief makers and criminal elements are hereby warned to desist from using the online media irresponsibly to create panic and mislead the general public.

Yamu urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement of person or seek security advisory on this Help/Emergency telephone numbers; 07058344757 and 08066006475.