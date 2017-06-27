The Sun News
Home / Cover / Police deny BH abduction of female officers

Police deny BH abduction of female officers

— 27th June 2017

 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

 

The Nigeria Police has denied and faulted allegations by Boko Haram that it abducted some female officers of the body. In an interview with Daily Sun, the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, said the claims by Boko Haram terrorists group that it is holding some of its personnel captive is not true. Jimoh said that facts and intelligence available to the police showed that aside the two police personnel who lost their lives during an ambush by the terrorists, it does not have the record of missing personnel. The police spokesman, however said the police was yet to see the video released by the terrorists. “We have not seen the video, but the situation report from the commissioner of police in charge of Borno State Command, is that during the attack, one policeman was missing and one was killed.  That is what we have. “So there is no policeman in the captivity of Boko Haram, because if there was, the commissioner who addressed the press on the matter would have mentioned it. Where did they get that propaganda from? But I think some other civilians might also be missing from the attacks.”

