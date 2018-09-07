– The Sun News
National / Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church
Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra CHURCH

Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church

— 7th September 2018



Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday denied reported shooting incident of any kind in Anambra State targeted at a pastor or any church as reported in some national dailies.

READ ALSO: Anambra Police arrest 35 over death of 16 persons in cult war

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chris Owolabi, who addressed the press on behalf of the Commissioner, Garba Umar, at the Command headquarters in Awka while debunking such report described such as the antics of some mischievous elements that are “bent on portraying the state in bad light in order to achieve their selfish goals.

Clarifying on the actual report of what happened, the police boss said Pastor David Elijah of Grace and Power Ministries, Awka claimed that he was attacked by unknown gunmen along Enugu-Udi road in Enugu State and his vehicle was riddled with bullets but he escaped unhurt.

“However, instead of reporting the incident at the nearest police station where the incident took place, the pastor drove his car to his church in Awka and attracted the attention of his congregation who were waiting for him at the church premises for an event.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO ‘B’ Division to immediately proceed to the church and ascertain the true situation. The DPO visited the Pastor at his church and even took photographs with him to clear the ambiguity”

While imploring members of the public to disregard such misleading reports, the command advised Anambra people at home and in the Diaspora to avoid mischievous media and individuals who continue to make spirited attempts to misinform members of the public.

“We should all strive to work in the best interest of our dear state and the Nation in general” the Commissioner of Police stated.

