Police confirm murder of Gombe village head, son

— 29th November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities in Gombe State have confirmed the killing of Village Head of Daktibe Jalingo in Tula Chiefdom of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State, Adamu Garba, alongside his son, by unidentified gunmen.

Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Shina Tairu Olukolu, confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, during a chat with journalists.

The police boss confirmed that the village head was killed together with his son last Friday but said  investigations have commenced and efforts afoot to arrest the suspects.

Olukolu assured people of Tula chiefdom and Daktibe Jalingo village that the police would put in more effort while  investigating the matter with a view to  apprehending the culprits that carried out the heinous act and  to make them face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Mai Tula, Abubakar Atare Buba II, who is also the Chairman, Tula Traditional Chiefdom, has condemned the attacked and killing of the Daktibe Jalingo and his son.

The traditional ruler, therefore, called on the state government and security agencies to put more efforts in place by bringing the perpetrators of the crime to book.

“We grieve with the family of Alhaji Adamu Garba the Village Head of Daktibe Jalingo, who was shot and murdered in his palace, along with his son in the early hours of Friday  by unknown persons”, he added.

Daily Sun gathered gunmen attempted to kill the  late Garba three times before eventually killing him at the fourth attempt.

Investigation also revealed that the wife of the murdered village head as well as two of his other children, sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

