Police confirm release of abducted Director in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed that a director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education that was abducted by suspected kidnappers had regained his freedom.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muktar Aliyu made the confirmation in an interview, in Kaduna.

He explained that the the Director, who was released in the early hours of Sunday, had since reunited with his family.

He also disclosed that a nursing mother that was abducted along with the Director in the neighborhood, leaving her three-week-old baby, had also regained her freedom.

He, however, did not confirm whether ransom was paid or not.

“The command remained committed to fight crime and criminality to standstill where every citizen can move freely, “he said.

Aliyu appealed to residents to always give security agents useful information to enable them take proactive measures to prevent similar incident.

The victim, John Gorah, was abducted at midnight on Sept.3, at his residence located in Mararaban Rido, Kaduna.

NAN also recalled that the kidnappers had called the family and demanded for N40 million ransom. (NAN)