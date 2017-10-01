The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - Police confirm release of abducted ACP
1st October 2017 - Soldiers kill six in Cameroon amid secessionist protests
1st October 2017 - U.S: O.J Simpson released from prison
1st October 2017 - 2,000 old Palmyra monument damaged by ISIS on display in Damascus
1st October 2017 - Catalonia referendum: Hundreds injured in clashes
1st October 2017 - Is GDP still relevant to measure Nigeria’s economic progress?
1st October 2017 - 57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians
1st October 2017 - PDP full of corrupt people, says party stalwart
1st October 2017 - Igbo Day: How Bayelsa CP averted crisis in Catholic Church
1st October 2017 - Nigeria @ 57: Ortom pardons 28 prisoners
Home / Cover / Police confirm release of abducted ACP

Police confirm release of abducted ACP

— 1st October 2017

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adeniyi and his driver, who were abducted on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police chief and driver were abducted on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road.

Adeniyi is the ACP in charge Police Criminal Investigation Department in Zamfara and was on his way home to Edo when they were abducted.

The command Public Relation Officer, ASP MukhtarAliyu, told NAN that the two regained their freedom on Saturday at about 11:00 PM.

According to him, the abductors released the two following intense pressure by the police anti kidnapping unit, aerial surveillance and activities of the IGP Intelligent Response Team.

“The pressure made the abductors to tactically release the victims; so far no arrest was made but we are putting every effort to trail the criminals,” he said.

Sources had earlier informed NAN that the abductors had demanded for N50 million as ransom before releasing the assistant police commissioner, but the command spokesman denied any knowledge of that.

He urged “the good citizens of Kaduna state to always give security operatives useful information to stem criminal activities and protect lives and property.” (NAN)

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police confirm release of abducted ACP

— 1st October 2017

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adeniyi and his driver, who were abducted on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police chief and driver were abducted on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road. Adeniyi is the ACP in charge Police Criminal Investigation Department in…

  • U.S: O.J Simpson released from prison

    — 1st October 2017

    O.J. Simpson—the former football star, convicted kidnapper and author of the book If I Did It—was released from a Nevada prison this morning, a day earlier than expected. “The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident,” the Nevada DOC wrote on Facebook, “released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October…

  • Catalonia referendum: Hundreds injured in clashes

    — 1st October 2017

    Catalan officials say at least 337 people have been injured in clashes as police try to prevent voting in Catalonia’s independence referendum. The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country’s constitutional court. Police officers are preventing people from voting, and seizing ballot papers and boxes at polling…

  • Is GDP still relevant to measure Nigeria’s economic progress?

    — 1st October 2017

    (Cecilia Ologunagba – NAN) For many decades, statisticians and economists have used Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the basic tool for measuring economic progress. GDP aggregates the value of all economic activities in a country. It is the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific…

  • 57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians

    — 1st October 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians on the 57th anniversary of the country’s independence and for sustaining her status as a united and progressive country. In a goodwill message to mark this year’s Independence Anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki also urged Nigerians irrespective…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share