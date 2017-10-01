Police confirm release of abducted ACP

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adeniyi and his driver, who were abducted on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police chief and driver were abducted on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road.

Adeniyi is the ACP in charge Police Criminal Investigation Department in Zamfara and was on his way home to Edo when they were abducted.

The command Public Relation Officer, ASP MukhtarAliyu, told NAN that the two regained their freedom on Saturday at about 11:00 PM.

According to him, the abductors released the two following intense pressure by the police anti kidnapping unit, aerial surveillance and activities of the IGP Intelligent Response Team.

“The pressure made the abductors to tactically release the victims; so far no arrest was made but we are putting every effort to trail the criminals,” he said.

Sources had earlier informed NAN that the abductors had demanded for N50 million as ransom before releasing the assistant police commissioner, but the command spokesman denied any knowledge of that.

He urged “the good citizens of Kaduna state to always give security operatives useful information to stem criminal activities and protect lives and property.” (NAN)