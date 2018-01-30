The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border
30th January 2018 - UK lawyers ask for Saudi Arabia’s suspension from UN body
30th January 2018 - Putin says yet to see U.S. ‘Kremlin Report’
30th January 2018 - Army nab dismissed NSCDC operative for stealing 17 rams in Kebbi
30th January 2018 - World’s oldest man dies aged 113
30th January 2018 - More shareholders fault Emir Sanusi’s intervention in Oando crisis
30th January 2018 - Air Force denies Amnesty International claim
30th January 2018 - Ortom’s purported defection a fabricated falsehood – APC chair
30th January 2018 - I won’t shield anyone indicted of corruption – Lalong
30th January 2018 - Ekiti 2018: Fayose rallies support for deputy
Home / Cover / National / Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border

Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border

— 30th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed one person killed along the border of Guma Local Government area of Benue and Nasarawa States.

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Benue Fatai Owoseni confirmed this during his maiden media briefing yesterday, disclosing that the deceased was one of the officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who were on an official assignment in the area.

While he noted that details of the attack were still sketchy, Owoseni explained that, from what he had gathered so far, the attack was carried out by armed bandits.

The Commissioner, who also disclosed that two policemen were killed recently in Ukum Local Government Area of the state, stated that the problem around the Ukum and Katsina-Ala was a purely communal clash and an act of banditry which has been traced to militia leader Terwase Akwaza (alias ‘Ghana’).

“What is happening in Ukum and Kastina-Ala is a pure act of banditry and communal clash which some criminals are taking advantage of. Most acts of banditry taking place in that axis is traced to ‘Ghana’.”

Owoseni lamented that criminals in the area were taking advantage of the clashes, disclosing that it was for that reason that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, deployed special forces to the area.

He said that some persons had been invited for interrogation even as investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the clash, but regretted what he described as a conspiracy of silence in the area.

The Commissioner urged the media to partner with police in the task of ensuring the security of the country warning that, “if media keep reporting negative things about the country, we might be preventing investors [from investing] in the country.”

“The polity is already heated and it behoves on us all as citizens of this country not to heat the polity further. We should be wary of spreading falsehood, especially in the media. We are all stakeholders in this country and there is nothing as good as living in peace. We have an obligation to ensure that we report good news.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border

— 30th January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has confirmed one person killed along the border of Guma Local Government area of Benue and Nasarawa States. Newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Benue Fatai Owoseni confirmed this during his maiden media briefing yesterday, disclosing that the deceased was one of the officials of the Nigerian…

  • Army nab dismissed NSCDC operative for stealing 17 rams in Kebbi

    — 30th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A security dismissed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, identified as Girchi Danladi , has been arrested by personnel of the Nigeria Army for allegedly stealing 17 rams belonging to a senior Army officer at the Dukku Barracks, in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital. The Daily Sun gathered the suspect had…

  • More shareholders fault Emir Sanusi’s intervention in Oando crisis

    — 30th January 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Thousands of Nigerian shareholders have advised the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, to desist from interfering in the planned forensic audit of Oando Plc,  saying the move was capable of eroding investors confidence in the capital market. They insisted on getting to the bottom of the company’s crisis as the matter was…

  • Air Force denies Amnesty International claim

    — 30th January 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described allegation by Amnesty International (AI) that its fighter aircraft provided air cover for Fulani herdsmen at Numan, Adamawa state, as “lies” It also described as “unfortunate” allegations of human rights abuses by the NAF in some villages around Numan on December, 4, 2017. The director,…

  • Ortom’s purported defection a fabricated falsehood – APC chair

    — 30th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described reports of the defection by Governor Samuel Ortom from the party as ‘a fabricated falsehood and handiwork of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Chairman of the APC in the state, Comrade Abba Yaro, in a statement signed by…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share