Police confirm murder of civilian JTF commander in Kaduna

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Leader of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in charge of Kakuri community, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Buhari Amodu Tanko, aged 27, has been killed by yet-to-be identified assailants.

Police spokesman ASP Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident Daily Sun in Kaduna yesterday told that the late Tanko was murdered by hoodlums while attempting to stop them from stealing from the premises of the defunct Kaduna Textile Limited located in his catchment area.

ASP Usman said the incident occurred at about 3:26 am, making it difficult for the police to make immediate arrest of any suspect.

He, however, said investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Effort to speak with the family of the deceased could not be established as the time of filing this report.

But a member of JTF in Kakuri, who would not want his name in print vowed never to be deterred by the gruesome murder of their leader in efforts to make the community safer. He urged the state government to train and equip them instead of attempting to scrap the activities of local vigilante group in the state as it was reported in the papers.

“We know the community better because we live there. The government can train us continually so we can discharge our responsibility better. What happened cannot stop us from patrolling our areas especially at night. And we will bring the killers of Tanko to justice no matter how long it will take us”, he said.

There have been killings in some parts of the state in recent times which called for serious and dedicated efforts by security stakeholders to address the issue.