Police confirm death of 2 children inside freezer

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police command has confirmed the death of two children inside a deep freezer while playing in their parents’ house at Eyin-ala Street, Leo, Akure.

Police public relations officer for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the incident happened when the mother of the victims, Mrs. Bunmi Olaitan had left home.

Joseph gave the names of the children as Olufemi Olaitan and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, who were both primary school pupils.

He said the elder Olaitan, was nine years old, while the younger one was six years old, and the children were not murdered, contrary to rumours making the rounds in some quarters.

Joseph also said that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident, adding that the parents of the children have been interrogated by the police.

“We do not suspect any foul play because it appeared the kids were playing inside the deep freezer and it locked up when they were inside it. At the time the children were playing, there was nobody at home, hence the death of the two children,” he said.

The PPRO stated that the police would further investigate the matter, just as he cautioned parents against careless handling of their children.