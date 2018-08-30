Police confirm 8 killed, 95 houses burnt in Plateau fresh attack

“As a result of the attack, eight persons lost their lives, three people were injured, 95 houses were burnt and 310 cattle were stolen.”

Gyang Bere, Jos and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Plateau Police Commissioner Undie Adie has confirmed that eight people were killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Abonong and Zayit villages of Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Matthias Tyopev Terna, said three people were injured and 95 houses were burnt during the attack.

“On the 28/08/2018, at about 2000hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received an information that some communities in Foron District of Barkin Ladi LGA namely; Abonong and Zayit were under attack by unknown gunmen.

“The command quickly mobilised to the communities and while the police were approaching the areas, the attackers sighted them from a far and ran away from the scene of crime.

“As a result of the attack, eight persons lost their lives, three people were injured, 95 houses were burnt and 310 cattle were stolen.”

In a related development, the military said its troops have ‘neutralised” four Boko Haram in an ambush in the central part of Borno State, while attempting to clear the highway of explosives. The incident, according to the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, occurred Tuesday, on Gulumba Gana-Masa-Dikwa road in Dikwa council of the state.

“Troops on a fighting patrol had uncovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried in the ground on the road by the terrorists. While the troops carried out counter IED actions to disarm the explosives, the insurgents sprang from the ambush, but met fierce resistance by the troops, who swiftly countered the ambush, killing three of the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds,” Nwachukwu said.

He said the troops were of the 81 Division Task Force Battalion deployed to Operation Lafiya Dole for the counter-insurgency operation in the north-east.

Two AK 47 rifles, one Light Machine Gun and an empty magazine were recovered from the insurgents, he said.

“One of the troops who unfortunately sustained injury during the encounter is currently receiving medical attention in our medical facility,” he disclosed.

In another operation, he said the military troops “successfully staged” an ambush against Boko Haram insurgents that were traversing a crossing point behind Ngala town, in same central part of Borno State.