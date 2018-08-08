We’re working with police, others to clear Apapa gridlock – Uwalaka, Oriade councillor

When I talk about political autonomy, I’m looking at a system whereby the respective arms of the local government council would be able to properly check and balance one another for a proper administration of the system.

What inspired you to run as a local government councillor?

I looked at my immediate environment and constituency and what I discovered was that we have not had quality representation from the people we sent to the local government. In 2003, I was offered an opportunity to go to the council but I turned it down. However, in 2015 while consulting community leaders on how we should have quality representation, I decided it was best that I go to the council myself. It actually wasn’t a tea party, the journey started in 2015, lots of funds were put into it but they kept postponing the election, but to God be the glory on 22 July 2017, the election finally held, though it rained from 6:00 am till evening people came out to vote.

Do you think Lagos state has been able to resolve the settler/indigene question; you are from the south-east and a councillor in the state?

I think Nigeria should look into the idea of asking for state of origin because every Nigerian citizen that has resided in any place for up to 10 years is an indigene of that place. I fill forms everyday and you are still asking me of my state of origin, indirectly, you are disenfranchising me of my right by asking me of state of origin. In the United States of America, nobody asks you of your state of origin. All they say is I’m an American. It is only in Nigeria that people identify themselves as Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba. It should be country first, that is the only way we can build that national integration.