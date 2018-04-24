– The Sun News
ENUGU police

Police clash with traffic officers in Enugu

— 24th April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Operatives of the anti-cult unit of the Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, clashed with the traffic enforcement officers from the Enugu State Ministry of Transport popularly known as MOT.

The incident which happened along Presidential Road, Enugu, left bank customers as well as passersby with a sordid spectacle as a police officer pulled a knife to kill because an MOT personnel tried to impound his vehicle for allegedly parking at an unauthorised place.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Daily Sun, stated that the police officer from the anti-cult unit had parked his vehicle to do a transaction with one of the old generation banks located at Presidential Road, but the MOT personnel told him not to do so.

However, trouble reportedly erupted later when the police man emerged from the bank and saw the MOT personnel towing his vehicle for possible wrong parking.

Possibly angered, the eyewitness said immediately the police man pulled a knife and attacked one of the MOT personnel but it could not stop his vehicle from being taken away to the Ministry of Transport office.

When our correspondent arrived the scene, there was pandemonium as people gathered discussing the unfortunate incident.

“See how he would have lost his life because he was doing government work,” an eyewitness said while many spoke different things about the incident that just happened.

Other MOT personnel quickly arrived the scene in trucks, probably to protect other colleagues from falling victim to attacks any reprisals from the police.

Some MOT personnel at the scene could not talk to our Daily Sun neither could police confirm the incident at the time of filing the story as the police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, was not responding to his calls.

Share