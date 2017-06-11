The Sun News
Latest
11th June 2017 - Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang
11th June 2017 - Nadal defeats Wawrinka in straight sets to win tenth French Open title
11th June 2017 - England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup
11th June 2017 - Ooni visits Gov Ahmed of Kwara state, calls for national unity
11th June 2017 - Professional radiographers oppose radiology regulation bill
11th June 2017 - Benue: Tsav accuses Gov. Ortom of “executive recklessness”
11th June 2017 - How do we deal with the death of a loved one?
11th June 2017 - No RESTRUCTURING NO NIGERIA – AYO ADEBANJO, AFENIFERE CHIEFTAIN
11th June 2017 - HAMUDALAT 08136655122
11th June 2017 - Osinbajo sues for peace, unity amid calls for secession
Home / Cover / Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang

Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang

— 11th June 2017

Nigeria Police on Sunday afternoon paraded the man regarded as Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans, and his deadly gang.

Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman in a statement made available to DAILY POST, revealed how they seized their victims, kept them and demanded for ransom.

He also gave timelines of some of the gang’s activities and how they made a staggering $5million dollars from 4 victims, aside other millions of Naira.

In one of the cases, they requested for another $1m from a family that already paid similar amount to have their relative freed because “the family members were rude to them during negotiation.”

Felix Chinemerem 36yrs Native of ArichukwuOhafia LGA of Abia State second in command of Evans.

Nwosu Chikodi Chukwuma aka Sudo 42yrs, 3rd in Command to Evans. He has over 20yrs experience in Armed robbery and about 8yr experience in Kidnapping.

Uchechukwu Amadi, native of Anambra State, longtime Evans boy and head of the detention Camp in Igando.

Ogechi Amadi is the woman who rented the house and cooks for the Kidnappers and their victims in the camp.

Suoyo Paul aka Nwana 42 years old native of Bayelsa State, gang member and Supplier of rifles and ammunitions to Evans.

Ikenna Emeka, 28 years; native of Anambra State.

Timeline of kidnappings:

a. Mbarikatta William Uboma, 35, kidnapped June 16th, 2012 at about 11.am on his arrival from Hungary while he was close to his house. He was in his Toyota Car 2010 model in company of his brother to drop him at his house when a Passat car emerged from nowhere and blocked his car.

They blindfolded him and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination. They later demanded a ransom of N10M. However, N2M was later paid while they collected other personal accessories. He was finally dropped at Okota on the third day.

b. Paul Cole, 34, from Ohafia in Abia State. A Director with Ocean Glory Commodities, Apapa, kidnapped August 3rd, 2012 at Festac Town together with his General Manager, Jude Ugoje and another staff, PiriyeGogo, and taken to an unknown destination. They demanded for N10M. On August 6th 2012, they collected N5M ransom at Maza-maza area of Lagos State.

c. Mohammed Jamal, 22, a Lebanese, kidnapped on August 19, 2012 at Ajah by three armed men, taken away blindfolded. N7M ransom was later paid at Ojo Barracks.

d. Kingsley Nwokenta, 34, kidnapped September 19, 2012 after he left Lebanana Bar in Festac at Mile two under bridge. Later, paid N1.5M ransom while they made away with his black Toyota Venza and other accessories.

e. Anthony Ozoanidobi, 41, kidnapped in October 10th 2012 along Marwa road Satellite Town. Ransom of N1.5M paid after which he was released at Apple Junction, Amuwo-Odofin.

f. Leo Abraham 58, kidnapped August 20, 2012. Paid ransom of N5M and was later released along Badagry road, Lagos.

g. OjukwuCosmas, 45, sells Toyota parts at Aspanda Trade Fair, Kidnapped January 21, 2016 at Festac Town. It was not clear when and how he was released.

h. James Uduji; kidnapped close to his house at 7th Avenue Festac late last year. Held for 6 six weeks. Paid $1M.

i. Chief Raymond Okoye – Odu- Na –Ichida, kidnapped 2015. Paid $1M as ransom, held captive for 2months

j. Uche Okoroafor, trader at Alaba, kidnapped 2015, held captive for three (3) months, paid $1M.

k. Elias Ukachukwu kidnapped November 2015. Paid $1M. Date of release unknown but it was gathered that his abductors were insisting on another $1M claiming family members were rude to them during negotiation.

l. Francis Umeh also a spare parts dealer at Aspanda, kidnapped July 2016 at Raji Rasaki Estate, released after two months in captivity.

m. The last Victim is Mr Danatus Dunu he kidnapped in Ilupeju February 2017 and fortunately the man escaped from the Igando House where Evans kept him with his boys last month.

Police spokesman added that during interrogation and preliminary investigation, “Evans and his Gangs confessed to all the kidnappings linked to them and make confessional statements to the various roles they played in the commission of the crimes.

“They will be charged to court on completion of investigation”.

 (Source: Daily Post)

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police capture notorious Evans kidnapping gang

— 11th June 2017

Nigeria Police on Sunday afternoon paraded the man regarded as Nigeria’s richest kidnapper, Evans, and his deadly gang. Jimoh Moshood, Force spokesman in a statement made available to DAILY POST, revealed how they seized their victims, kept them and demanded for ransom. He also gave timelines of some of the gang’s activities and how they…

Share

  • Nadal defeats Wawrinka in straight sets to win tenth French Open title

    — 11th June 2017

    Even Stan Wawrinka had to smile before Sunday’s French Open final when the stadium announcer listed year-by-year each of the nine previous titles Rafael Nadal had won at Roland Garros. Another one can now be added to the list — and it is one for the ages — after the Spaniard crushed Wawrinka 6-2 6-3…

    Share

  • England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

    — 11th June 2017

    England on Sunday in Suwon, South Korea won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the country’s first world title at any level since 1966. Their victory came after a 35th minute goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave them a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the final match. Venezuela missed a chance to equalise when England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman…

    Share

  • Ooni visits Gov Ahmed of Kwara state, calls for national unity

    — 11th June 2017

    The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, Ojaja II, on Sunday called on Nigerians to work for the unity, peace and corporate existence of the country, using diversity as an instrument of strength. Ooni Ogunwusi made the call in Ilorin when he paid a visit to Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed at the Government…

    Share

  • Professional radiographers oppose radiology regulation bill

    — 11th June 2017

    The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN) has called on the House of Representatives not to pass the bill for the establishment of the National Council of Radiology and Radiation Medicine. The President of the association, Mrs Elizabeth Balogun, made the call at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday. Balogun said that the bill…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share