“It validates our outcry, and punctures the allegations that robbery kingpins and yahoo-yahoo boys are sponsoring the #EndSARS, Reform PoliceNG Movement.”

Henry Okonkwo

The recent initiative by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who in his erstwhile capacity as Acting President issued directives for the commencement of the reform process of the Nigeria Police Force, came as sweet relief to Mr. Segun Awosanya convener of the Reform PoliceNg Movement, which took off in 2016.

The group was prompted to commence the campaign to stamp out the raising incidents of gross human rights abuse, and cases of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by police officers, especially those attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Their vociferous call and demands trended on social media, garnered thousands of supporters, and went viral on numerous online news platforms. In 2017, the hashtags (#EndSARS and Reform PoliceNg) came alive. The virtual fora coalesced into protest groups that made loud outcries on the streets, which ruffled and rattled the police hierarchy.

Awosanya, along with Nelson Olanipekun of the Citizens Gavel, Juliet Kego Ume-Onyido of the Social Justice Advocate (iSERVE2050), Okechukwu Nwaguma of the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) and Adebayo Raphael of Our Mumu Don Do, triggered the #EndSARS, Reform Police Movement. And their protests at inception polarized opinions. Many welcomed their protests, while others called them ruffians and political stooges.

But amid the mockery and threats, they remained resolute. “I feared nothing. We are all assured of death at some point in our life journey and no one will live forever. If I were to be counting the number of threats, I would have lost count years back. Threats really don’t move me. The worst-case scenario is that they kill the flesh and the advocacy waxes stronger and becomes a religion, being an ideal virus that can’t be destroyed.

It is getting stronger daily and Nigerians are becoming aware of their rights and duty as citizens in a republic. We have raised the consciousness of the critical mass of transformational leaders with enlightened followers capable of independent thoughts, who are easy to govern, difficult to rule and impossible to enslave. So the #NewNigeria ideal is inevitable. We are not the same populace the political-class is used to. So they all must be afraid of what stares them in the face. The revolution began years back,” Awosanya told Sunday Sun.