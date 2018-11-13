NAN

The Police Command in Delta state has decried the recent attacks and killing of its officers.

Mr Muhammad Mustafa, the state Commissioner of Police made this known on Tuesday in Asaba during a familiarisation visit of the AIG, Zone 5, Benin-City.

Mustafa said: “The command, over the past six months have recorded success, but not without some challenges.

“We lost some of our men and also lost our weapons.

“We have arrested some suspects who are presently in custody and are helping the police with useful information.

“However, we are yet to recover our lost weapons”.

In his address, the AIG, Mr Usman Alkali, described the attacks and killings of policemen as highly regrettable.

Alkali said the police authorities are working round the clock to unravel the circumstances that have made them target of attacks.

“We are not relenting. We need the support of the citizens to do our job better.

“What we are experiencing now is highly regrettable but as a police force, we are committed to the job,” he said.