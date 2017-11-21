Police ASP, four others arrested for stealing AEDC transformer in Nasarawa

The Sun News
From: Linus Oota, Lafia

An assistant superintended of police, serving with the Nasarawa State police command and four other electricity experts, have been arrested for allegedly stealing a transformer belonging to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Mararaba/Obi junction, Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent gathered that the police officer, who allegedly connived with the four other criminals, used the police patrol van to carry out the theft.

He allegedly took advantage of power interruption in the area, last Friday, to vandalise the transformer.

Confirming the theft, on Tuesday, Head of public relations and communications of AEDC, Ahmed Shekarau, told journalists that the police officer met his waterloo last Friday when he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operating in the area that caught him red handed after he succeeded in vandalism the transformer, he noted that investigation are ongoing to unravel the course of the theft

Speaking to journalists yesterday in his office, the police public relations officer of the state command, Idirisu John Kennedy, who confirmed the incident, said the culprits had since been arrested and would be charge to court after investigations are concluded.

According to keneddy, “On Friday 17th November 2017, operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, in Nasarawa State, acting on intelligence report, arrested five suspects including a police officer for criminal conspiracy and theft.

“The suspects were alleged to have vandalise an electricity transformer at Obi junction and stole the coils, items recovered from them include four rolls of copper and tools use for the vandalisation,” he said

He said that investigation into the case has commence by the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, Lafia and disciplinary procedure against the police officer involved is currently ongoing, adding that the command is determined to purge out bad eggs from the force in line with the Inspector General of police zero tolerance for corruption and unprofessional conduct.

He said “In view of the foregoing, this case will be diligently investigated and all persons found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.

Post Views: 1
