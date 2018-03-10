The Sun News
Police arrests Enugu daredevil robber 'Fire 4 Fire'

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested the notorious armed robbery kingpin identified as one Mathew Ugwu, popularly known as “fire 4 fire”. The criminal had terrorized the residents of Udenu local government area and its environs.

Police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement, said the suspect was arrested at the Udenu Division of the Command.

According him, the suspect was arrested through intelligence tips about his location from members of the public.

“Suspect is alleged to be behind some several violent crimes; snatching of motorcycles, robbing handsets and other valuables within Udenu and its environs in the recent past,” the spokesman said.

Items reportedly recovered include one Gulf 3 car, a locally made double barrel pistol with live cartridge.

Meanwhile, police operatives have also arrested one Odo Chibuike of Iheakpu Obollo Afor in Udenu local government area with a locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

The suspect is a member of an armed robbery gang specialising in motorcycle theft.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations.

