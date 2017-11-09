Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children

….Buys each between N150,000 and N200,000

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A middle age woman (name withheld) has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stealing 21 children from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The suspect, who was arrested by operatives of Nigeria Police Force in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja alongside four other accomplices, is said to have been in the business of buying and selling of children for sometime before the long hand of the law caught up with her last weekend.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear what she does with the children after taken the ‘stock’ from her man in Kafanchan as she is being detained by police in Abuja. The children, who have been transferred to Kaduna are doing well at a hospital where they are currently undergoing medical examinations.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun in Kaduna on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Kaduna command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar said, the woman do buy each unlucky child from an agent in Kafanchan between N150,000 and N200,000 depending on the sex or appearance of the child.

According to him, the Police began investigations when some parents in Kafanchan reported the case of missing children in Kafanchan last weekend.

The Police spokesman said, though the discovery and arrest was made by Federal police in Abuja, the case has been transferred to Kaduna command for further investigation.

“Yes I can confirm to you that we have a woman and four others who were arrested by federal police at a private house in Gwagwalada area for the offence called criminal conspiracy and child trafficking. 21 children which she could not give account of were found in her custody.

“The case is now within Kaduna command. Our investigations revealed that, the woman has an agent in Kafanchan who do source for the children and sell to her between N150,000 and N200,000.

“Some parents have registered cases of missing children at our office in Kafanchan last weekend and we have since commenced investigation which has led to this arrest. We urge our people to give us useful information that can help us reduce crime in our society.

“As I speak with you, some parents have come around and they have identified seven of the children. We have the remaining 14 with us here”, Mukhtar explained.