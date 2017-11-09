The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children
9th November 2017 - Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces council meeting
9th November 2017 - Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta
9th November 2017 - Take Algeria match very serious, Onigbinde tells Super Eagles
9th November 2017 - Anambra guber: UPP candidate storms Enugu Sports Clubs, unveils programme
9th November 2017 - Igbo will benefit from APC –Kalu
9th November 2017 - Dana Air flies 2.7m passengers in 9 years, says official
9th November 2017 - FG canvasses creation of UNESCO Youth Commission
9th November 2017 - Bone tumor: Hong Kong medicine scholars develop innovative
9th November 2017 - Ambode in Badagry, commissions High, Magistrate courts, others
Home / National / Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children

Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children

— 9th November 2017

….Buys each between N150,000 and N200,000

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A middle age woman (name withheld) has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stealing 21 children from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The suspect, who was arrested by operatives of Nigeria Police Force in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja alongside four other accomplices, is said to have been in the business of buying and selling of children for sometime before the long hand of the law caught up with her last weekend.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear what she does with the children after taken the ‘stock’ from her man in Kafanchan as she is being detained by police in Abuja. The children, who have been transferred to Kaduna are doing well at a hospital where they are currently undergoing medical examinations.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun in Kaduna on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Kaduna command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar said, the woman do buy each unlucky child from an agent in Kafanchan between N150,000 and N200,000 depending on the sex or appearance of the child.

According to him, the Police began investigations when some parents in Kafanchan reported the case of missing children in Kafanchan last weekend.

The Police spokesman said, though the discovery and arrest was made by Federal police in Abuja, the case has been transferred to Kaduna command for further investigation.

“Yes I can confirm to you that we have a woman and four others who were arrested by federal police at a private house in Gwagwalada area for the offence called criminal conspiracy and child trafficking. 21 children which she could not give account of were found in her custody.

“The case is now within Kaduna command. Our investigations revealed that, the woman has an agent in Kafanchan who do source for the children and sell to her between N150,000 and N200,000.

“Some parents have registered cases of missing children at our office in Kafanchan last weekend and we have since commenced investigation which has led to this arrest. We urge our people to give us useful information that can help us reduce crime in our society.

“As I speak with you, some parents have come around and they have identified seven of the children. We have the remaining 14 with us here”, Mukhtar explained.

Post Views: 40
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest woman with 21 stolen children

— 9th November 2017

….Buys each between N150,000 and N200,000 From Sola Ojo, Kaduna A middle age woman (name withheld) has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stealing 21 children from Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State. The suspect, who was arrested by operatives of Nigeria Police Force in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…

  • Buhari inaugurates Armed Forces council meeting

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Armed Forces Council at the State House, Abuja to consider matters of great concern to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The last Armed Forces Council Meeting was held on July 17, 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration In a statement…

  • Tompolo cautions FG on arms build up in Niger Delta

    — 9th November 2017

    Ben Dunno, Warri Ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, on the huge sum of money so far expended in the deployment of military hardware and personal to the Niger Delta region, saying such fund could have gone a long way in the development of the area. He noted that…

  • Take Algeria match very serious, Onigbinde tells Super Eagles

    — 9th November 2017

    Akinade Onigbinde, the coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, on Thursday called on the Super Eagles to see Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria as an all-important match. Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that this would help them get a good result which would then elevate the…

  • Anambra guber: UPP candidate storms Enugu Sports Clubs, unveils programme

    — 9th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   The governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in the scheduled November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Osita Chidoka, on Tuesday night stormed the Enugu Sports Club with some of his supporters to seek support from members of the club. Chidoka is the second candidate in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share