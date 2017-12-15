Police arrest woman with 187 bags of marijuana in Abuja 

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have paraded a middle age woman with 187 bags of marijuana.

The suspect, Doris Ossai, who specializes in the business of selling marijuana, was arrested by men of the IGP-Special Tactical Squad team following Intelligence report.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, the IGP, said the monitoring team trailed and arrested the suspect with 187 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp at her residence at Rugan Alhaji Gambo Masaka, village Nasarawa State, near the federal capital territory.

The feat achieved by the team, according to Mr Moshood, was consequent on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, to all Commissioners of Police and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police throughout the country to continue the ongoing raids of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash points and other vulnerable points throughout the month of December to the New Year and beyond.

The force PRO, while noting that investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate at large, who he noted were still at large, said the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution on completion of investigation.