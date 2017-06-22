The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau
22nd June 2017 - Bolt to race in Monaco prior to London swan song
22nd June 2017 - ‎Restiveness: OMPALAN urges FG to convene youth summit
22nd June 2017 - Nigeria’ll remain indivisible, says Sultan of Sokoto
22nd June 2017 - Benue govt. screens 44,000 civil servants, LG workers
22nd June 2017 - PLWD pray for Buhari
22nd June 2017 - Stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
22nd June 2017 - Sin European countries deport 34 Nigerians
22nd June 2017 - Stakeholders urge FG to end strike in unity schools
22nd June 2017 - Lagos: Prostitutes take over council secretariat
Home / National / Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau

Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau

— 22nd June 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two members of a cult group known as ‘Vickings’ in connection with the killing of Mr. Patrick Alikau in Jos, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo stated this during a press conference, in Jos, and said the Command has also arrested 50 armed robbers in the last five weeks.

He noted that the cult group are responsible for culpable homicides in Jos the state capital  and some robbery activities in the state.

“Two notorious armed robbers suspects as well as members of dreaded cult group known as ‘Vikings’ operating in Jos Metropolis were arrested in connection with the killing of one Mr. Patrick Alikau of Apata area in Jos. The two suspects are Usman Sarki of Katako Jos and Azubuike Kaine of Filling Tsakuwa.

“Also, 50  armed robbery and culpable homicide suspects have been arrested and property, arms and ammunition in their possession recovered in the last five weeks. This was possible because of the security measures put in place to checkmate criminal activities in the state.”

Ogunyanwo lamented over the increasing rates of rape cases in the state where adults are found of defiling teenagers and threaten them not to voice out or be killed.

He noted that a 50-year-old Abdullahi Yusuf  was accused of constantly violating a 5-year-old Fatima Ibrahim by having unlawful carnal knowledge of her and warn her to to tell her parents.

Ogunyanwo said after interrogation, the suspects was arrested and after interrogation, he confessed to the crime and has been taken to court and remanded in prison custody.
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau

— 22nd June 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two members of a cult group known as ‘Vickings’ in connection with the killing of Mr. Patrick Alikau in Jos, the state capital. Commissioner of Police Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo stated this during a press conference, in Jos, and said the Command has also arrested…

Share

  • Bolt to race in Monaco prior to London swan song

    — 22nd June 2017

    Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, will run the 100 metres at the Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on July 21, two weeks before his final world championships appearance in London, organisers said on Wednesday. “Organisers of the Herculis EBS meeting have confirmed that Usain Bolt will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on July 21…

    Share

  • ‎Restiveness: OMPALAN urges FG to convene youth summit

    — 22nd June 2017

    …Hails Osinbajo’s peace moves From: Uche Usim, Abuja A South South youth group, on the platform of the Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), on Thursday, urged the Presidency to hurriedly convene a youth summit comprising  major youth formations across Nigeria to drum support for the rule of law and…

    Share

  • Nigeria’ll remain indivisible, says Sultan of Sokoto

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has promised that the traditional institution would continue to work relentlessly for Nigeria to remain peaceful, united and indivisible. Abubakar spoke, on Wednesday night, in Sokoto, when he hosted some religious groups, residents and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to a Ramadan dinner. Abubakar commended…

    Share

  • Benue govt. screens 44,000 civil servants, LG workers

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In a bid to rid the state of ghost workers and over-bloated wage bill, the Benue State Government has commenced screening of 44,000 civil servants and local government employees for the modified table payment. It would be recalled that the total wage bill of Benue State had risen to about N7.8…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share