Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau

From: Gyang Bere, Jos The Plateau State Police Command has arrested two members of a cult group known as ‘Vickings’ in connection with the killing of Mr. Patrick Alikau in Jos, the state capital. Commissioner of Police Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo stated this during a press conference, in Jos, and said the Command has also arrested 50 armed robbers in the last five weeks. He noted that the cult group are responsible for culpable homicides in Jos the state capital and some robbery activities in the state. “Two notorious armed robbers suspects as well as members of dreaded cult group known as ‘Vikings’ operating in Jos Metropolis were arrested in connection with the killing of one Mr. Patrick Alikau of Apata area in Jos. The two suspects are Usman Sarki of Katako Jos and Azubuike Kaine of Filling Tsakuwa. “Also, 50 armed robbery and culpable homicide suspects have been arrested and property, arms and ammunition in their possession recovered in the last five weeks. This was possible because of the security measures put in place to checkmate criminal activities in the state.” Ogunyanwo lamented over the increasing rates of rape cases in the state where adults are found of defiling teenagers and threaten them not to voice out or be killed. He noted that a 50-year-old Abdullahi Yusuf was accused of constantly violating a 5-year-old Fatima Ibrahim by having unlawful carnal knowledge of her and warn her to to tell her parents. Ogunyanwo said after interrogation, the suspects was arrested and after interrogation, he confessed to the crime and has been taken to court and remanded in prison custody.