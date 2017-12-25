The Sun News
Police arrest suspected ritualist with corpse of baby in Ogun

Police arrest suspected ritualist with corpse of baby in Ogun

— 25th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A suspected ritualist in possession of corpse of a baby, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The 42-year-old suspect, Ajiboye Emmanuel Olusola, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at Saapade motor park on Friday, December 22, when he was about boarding a vehicle with the dead body wrapped in a polythene bag.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, explained further that the foul odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park and they quickly alerted police at Isara-Remo division.

The PPRO stated: “Upon the information, the DPO of Isara-Remo Division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On searching his bag, it was discovered that a dead baby was wrapped inside it.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa in Kwara state heading to Lagos where he intended to bury the baby. Not satisfied with the claim, the suspect was taken to Isara division for further investigation”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.

