Police arrest six kidnappers after collecting N9m ransom

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a six-man kidnap gang responsible for the kidnap of Chief Nemi Adoki, and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The gang, which had been terrorising residents of Rivers and Bayelsa states, were said to have collected N9 million as ransom from relatives of Adoki, who is also the chairman and chief executive of Menakeb Limited, for his he release after 21 days in captivity in the creeks of Akuku-Toru in the state.

Those arrested are Justice, 22, the leader of the gang; Akpos, 33; Daniel, 27; Kelvin, 30; David, 29; and Tekena, 26. Tekena, a former employee of the victim, allegedly arranged the kidnap.

IRT sources in Abuja told Daily Sun that the well-planned kidnap and killing took place on December 15, 2017, on Victoria Street in Port Harcourt, after which they took their victim to the creeks.

It was gathered that, from the N9 million ransom paid to the kidnappers, the gang leader, who was the chief negotiator, got N1.8 million; Akpos, coordinator of the gang, who produced the weapons and the location in the creeks, got N1.2 milion; Daniel received N1 million; Kelvin, cook and errand boy of the gang, was given N400.000; David, who drove the gang’s vehicle, got N800,000; while Tekena, the former driver of the victim, who brought the ‘job,’ got N1 million.

The police source said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Rivers and Bayelsa states. He disclosed that two pump-action guns were recovered from the suspects while efforts are ongoing to arrest the only fleeing member of the gang.