– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy
24th August 2018 - How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox
24th August 2018 -  Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills
24th August 2018 - Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead
24th August 2018 - Adeva and Tegan: Harnessing talents in music, dance, drama
24th August 2018 - Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo
24th August 2018 - Tears As Family And Friends Bid Ras Kimono Farewell At Lying-in-state In Lagos
24th August 2018 - Joy and tears in army barracks
24th August 2018 - Osun Guber: Babalola resigns as LG Commission chairman
24th August 2018 - Imo Guber: 6 aspirants jostle for ADP ticket
Home / National / Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy
POLICE

Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

— 24th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement.

Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) of the Police Command in Benin-City for interrogation. Other members of the group still at large are said to be on the wanted list of the police.

Governor Obaseki, said to have‎ been peeved over the attacked, had requested the police to get to the roots of the incident when it was discovered that the attackers, who claimed to be APC youths, were indeed not members of the party.

Government House sources, in Benin, said the governor was embarrassed and angry that the youths who adorned T-shirts, were out to disrupt a meeting to which they were never invited.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

The governor and other top government officials were said to be unhappy that none of the leaders from the senatorial district in attendance at the town hall meeting could raise a voice against the action of the youths nor speak in defense of the government during the attack on the governor and his convoy.‎

Reacting to the arrest, the state’s chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua said, “Every criminal act will have repercussions. The police will carry out thorough investigation and prosecute accordingly”.

‎Recall that youths, on the platform of Esan Youth Movement had, on Monday, stormed the venue of a town hall  meeting between Governor Obaseki and leaders of the APC in Edo Central senatorial district.

On arrival at the venue, the youths demanded that the governor should address them, but they were told that the parley was specifically for the leaders of the party.

This infuriated the youths, who pelted the governor’s convoy with sachet water, an act that was roundly condemned by the leadership of the APC and the state government.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

— 24th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement. Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative…

  • YOUTHS

     Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

    — 24th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and other business experts are billed to train over 1,000 youths in Anambra State on employable skills. The training which would be a weeklong event with the theme, ‘Let Youth Ace’, is aimed at drilling the youths in various aspects of skills, and…

  • OSUJI

    Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead

    — 24th August 2018

    He passed on at the age of 65. Special assistant to the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on media and publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the demise. READ ALSO Joy and tears in army barracks Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State. He is survived by his…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo

    — 24th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Thursday, said the president is confronting the wheelers and dealers of the Nigerian society to protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable and is taking the ‘bullets’ from those not disposed to the President’s commitment to the vulnerable. He said the…

  • PYTHON DANCE

    Op. PYTHON DANCE 3  plot for intimidation, killing of Igbo, CD alleges

    — 24th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), has condemned the planned Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 by the Nigerian Army in the South East geopolitical zone. The group said the operation being proposed is another plot to kill defenceless Igbo youths for unjustifiable reasons. The group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share